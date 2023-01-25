Chinese state-backed cyber espionage group Salt Typhoon, which has been in the news for its breach of U.S. telecom firms, was first discovered on the federal network using a different name, according to Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

"We saw it as a separate campaign called another goofy cyber name. And we were able to—based on the visibility that we had within the federal networks—to be able to connect some dots," she said during a discussion at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies on Jan. 15.

[...] The earlier identification under a different name enabled officials to connect the dots with the help of tipsters from the private sector, which Easterly said ultimately "led to kind of cracking open the larger Salt Typhoon piece."

[...] On Jan. 17, the U.S. Treasury Department announced it was sanctioning Chinese cybersecurity company Sichuan Juxinhe Network Technology Co. for "direct involvement in the Salt Typhoon cyber group."

"Chinese state-backed cyber actors continue to present some of the greatest and most persistent threats to U.S. national security," the Treasury Department said.

The Treasury Department also sanctioned Shanghai-based hacker Yin Kecheng, who was allegedly behind a major breach of the department's network in early December. The cyber actor is affiliated with China's Ministry of State Security, the department said.

