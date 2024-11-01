from the ay-there's-the-rub dept.
A specialized system sends pulses of pressure through the fluids in our brain:
Our bodies rely on their lymphatic system to drain excessive fluids and remove waste from tissues, feeding those back into the blood stream. It's a complex yet efficient cleaning mechanism that works in every organ except the brain. "When cells are active, they produce waste metabolites, and this also happens in the brain. Since there are no lymphatic vessels in the brain, the question was what was it that cleaned the brain," Natalie Hauglund, a neuroscientist at Oxford University who led a recent study on the brain-clearing mechanism, told Ars.
Earlier studies done mostly on mice discovered that the brain had a system that flushed its tissues with cerebrospinal fluid, which carried away waste products in a process called glymphatic clearance. "Scientists noticed that this only happened during sleep, but it was unknown what it was about sleep that initiated this cleaning process," Hauglund explains.
Her study found the glymphatic clearance was mediated by a hormone called norepinephrine and happened almost exclusively during the NREM sleep phase. But it only worked when sleep was natural. Anesthesia and sleeping pills shut this process down nearly completely.
The glymphatic system in the brain was discovered back in 2013 by Dr. Maiken Nedergaard, a Danish neuroscientist and a coauthor of Hauglund's paper. Since then, there have been numerous studies aimed at figuring out how it worked, but most of them had one problem: they were done on anesthetized mice.
"What makes anesthesia useful is that you can have a very controlled setting," Hauglund says.
[...] So, her team designed a study to see how the brain-clearing mechanism works in mice that could move freely in their cages and sleep naturally whenever they felt like it. "It turned out that with the glymphatic system, we didn't really see the full picture when we used anesthesia," Hauglund says.
[...] "Norepinephrine is released from a small area of the brain in the brain stem," Hauglund says. "It is mainly known as a response to stressful situations. For example, in fight or flight scenarios, you see norepinephrine levels increasing." Its main effect is causing blood vessels to contract. Still, in more recent research, people found out that during sleep, norepinephrine is released in slow waves that roll over the brain roughly once a minute. This oscillatory norepinephrine release proved crucial to the operation of the glymphatic system.
[...] So, the team wanted to check how the glymphatic clearance would work when they gave the mice zolpidem, a sleeping drug that had been proven to increase NREM sleep time. In theory, zolpidem should have boosted brain-clearing. But it turned it off instead.
"When we looked at the mice after giving them zolpidem, we saw they all fell asleep very quickly. That was expected—we take zolpidem because it makes it easier for us to sleep," Hauglund says. "But then we saw those slow fluctuations in norepinephrine, blood volume, and cerebrospinal fluid almost completely stopped."
No fluctuations meant the glymphatic system didn't remove any waste. This was a serious issue, because one of the cellular waste products it is supposed to remove is amyloid beta, found in the brains of patients suffering from Alzheimer's disease.
[...] But the last step she has on her roadmap is making better sleeping pills. "We need sleeping drugs that don't have this inhibitory effect on the norepinephrine waves. If we can have a sleeping pill that helps people sleep without disrupting their sleep at the same time it will be very important," Hauglund concludes.
Journal Reference:
Natalie L. Hauglund, et. al., Norepinephrine-mediated slow vasomotion drives glymphatic clearance during sleep, Cell, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2024.11.027