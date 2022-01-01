from the hunger-stones dept.
In 2022, the drought in the Czech Republic was so severe that the Elbe River receded to reveal a rock along the bank with an inscription chiseled in 1417. It read, Wenn du mich siehst, dann weine. If you see me, then weep. Such warnings, found throughout Europe, are known as Hunger Stones.
I tell you this for two reasons. One, it demonstrates great storytelling skills that would be useful to any corporation looking to explain its brand in a crowded marketplace. But also because I am a Hunger Stone.
My warning is much easier to understand than the one along the bottom of the Elbe River because, first, I'm a great storyteller, and second, it's not written in 15th century German. Though, if you're a multinational company in Berlin, I can do that, too: Ich bin ein Hungerstein und habe eine Botschaft für die Unterhaltungsindustrie.
Heed my words, Hollywood. Pain is coming. It will come slowly. In ways you will try to ignore but should not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 28, @11:43PM (2 children)
...what is this?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 28, @11:49PM (1 child)
blah blah blah from a magazine writer who was a television writer as that industry circles the bowl
"Yet another tell that the end is nigh is that your friends will start blaming technology. But they will blame the wrong technology. We were sure the problem in publishing was that the internet posted our valuable articles for free. The real problem was that reading is hard. But now people could watch an infinite amount of video. On their phones. Which they have to take out every few seconds to get directions, see the weather, text friends. The only time you need to take out a magazine these days is when you see a spider. TV writers believe the problem is AI. It’s not. The problem is that just as reading was once considered too taxing, now watching a video longer than 34 seconds is hard. Have you seen young people try to watch a movie? It’s like asking them to sit through Mass on the Easter Vigil. "
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 28, @11:54PM
All television writers have to do now is insert some filler between a fight scene or a car chase
Then, there is is the mutant Apple show called "Severence". Fast forward through that and it's nothing but two face close-ups
Compare that to a fast forward of most other shows. Boom, fight-fight, boom, zoom
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday January 28, @11:49PM (1 child)
Write for Netflix or Prime or >>>>>.......they're looking for all kinds of stuff.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 28, @11:56PM
Their show production budgets have gone into the toilet
based on there latest production values.
The days of "Altered Carbon" are over.