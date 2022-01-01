In 2022, the drought in the Czech Republic was so severe that the Elbe River receded to reveal a rock along the bank with an inscription chiseled in 1417. It read, Wenn du mich siehst, dann weine. If you see me, then weep. Such warnings, found throughout Europe, are known as Hunger Stones.

I tell you this for two reasons. One, it demonstrates great storytelling skills that would be useful to any corporation looking to explain its brand in a crowded marketplace. But also because I am a Hunger Stone.

My warning is much easier to understand than the one along the bottom of the Elbe River because, first, I'm a great storyteller, and second, it's not written in 15th century German. Though, if you're a multinational company in Berlin, I can do that, too: Ich bin ein Hungerstein und habe eine Botschaft für die Unterhaltungsindustrie.

Heed my words, Hollywood. Pain is coming. It will come slowly. In ways you will try to ignore but should not.