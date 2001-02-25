from the byte-my-dancing-tok dept.
President Donald Trump said Monday night that Microsoft was in contention to buy TikTok, having previously said that he is eager to forge a deal that would "save" the popular video app from a ban:
Such a deal, if realized, would put the video app used by millions of Americans under the control of the country's second-most-valuable tech company, which has been aggressively pushing into new lines of business including artificial intelligence and gaming. Representatives for Microsoft declined to comment on Monday.
When asked aboard Air Force One whether Microsoft was involved in discussions for acquiring TikTok, Trump said: "I would say yes. A lot of interest in TikTok."
Microsoft previously discussed buying TikTok in 2020, when Trump tried to force a sale of the app during his first term. That proposal crumbled when Trump's push to force the app's sale or ban was rejected by the courts.
[...] Analysts have estimated TikTok could be worth $50 billion, or far more, depending on the underlying technology for sale.
Previously: President Trump Threatens TikTok Ban, Microsoft Considers Buying TikTok's U.S. Operations[Updated 2]
Related Stories
[20200803_012617 UTC UTC Update 2:]
tl;dr version: Trump threatened to ban TikTok. Then Microsoft said it was in talks to buy TikTok. Then Microsoft said the talks were in doubt after Trump's threats. Now, Microsoft is "continuing discussions."
Microsoft to continue discussions on TikTok purchase after talking to Donald Trump:
After reports US President Donald Trump is considering an order to force Beijing-based tech company ByteDance to divest ownership of popular social-video app TikTok, Microsoft has announced it will be "continuing discussion" on a potential purchase of TikTok after a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and the President.
"Microsoft fully appreciates the importance of addressing the President's concerns," said Microsoft, in a statement. "It is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury.
[20200802_144217 UTC Update 1; added:]
Microsoft pauses talks on TikTok US deal - reports:
A possible sale of Chinese-owned TikTok's US operations to Microsoft is reportedly on hold after Donald Trump vowed to ban the video-sharing app.
A sale was thought close to agreement, but was put in doubt after the US president's warning on Friday.
The Wall Street Journal said Microsoft had now paused talks despite TikTok owner ByteDance making last ditch efforts to win White House support.
It comes amid criticism of Mr Trump's threat as an attack on free speech.
[...] Late on Friday, Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One: "As far as TikTok is concerned we're banning them from the United States."
[Original story follows.--martyb]
TikTok: Trump says he will ban Chinese video app in the US
President Donald Trump has announced he is banning the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok in the US.
He told reporters he could sign an executive order as early as Saturday.
US security officials have expressed concern that the app, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, could be used to collect the personal data of Americans.
[...] Microsoft has reportedly been in talks to buy the app from ByteDance, but Mr Trump appeared to cast doubt that such a deal would be allowed to go through. If the deal went ahead reports say it would involve ByteDance shedding TikTok's US operations.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday February 02, @01:23PM
now you DEFINITELY should be leaving TikTok.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---