Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 has an audio bug (that we reported on yesterday), a glitch which can take out the PC's sound completely, and it's now clear that this affects multiple Windows versions.

That means not just those on Windows 11 24H2 (an update that's still rolling out), but people running 23H2 and 22H2, and also Windows 10.

[...] Apparently, this bug mainly affects those who use an audio DAC (a digital-to-analog converter, like the one in the pic below) hooked up via USB.

However, it can happen to any unlucky Windows 11 (or 10) user who grabs the latest patch.

As Windows Latest spotted, Microsoft has confirmed the issue, stating that: "After installing this security update, you might experience issues with USB audio devices. You are more likely to experience this issue if you are using a USB 1.0 audio driver-based DAC in your audio setup."

Sadly, there isn't a fix, and the only way to avoid your audio being torpedoed is to remove the external DAC (assuming you're using one, and this is what's causing the problem).

[...] This is an odd one for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, it's unusual to see a bug disrupting every available version of Windows 11, and Windows 10 as well – that represents an alarming across-the-board clattering of dominoes.

Secondly, the January update doesn't bring anything in the way of new features (to any of these OS versions). It's a very straightforward patch applying some security fixes, and that's all.

So, it really shouldn't be causing any issues, but clearly, it is.

[...] Whatever the case, this is yet another hassle for Windows 11 users, particularly those on 24H2, some of who've been experiencing a very hard time of it lately, with a seemingly relentless stream of bugs crawling in the general direction of those users.

That includes some nasty affairs, like a glitch which triggered crashes with certain SSDs, for example, and more recently, there was another audio bug causing havoc. So Microsoft has not been faring well on the sound front lately.