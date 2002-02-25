The Fediverse - including Mastodon, Pixelfed, and others - is experiencing explosive exponential growth with over 700,000 new users, and 100,000,000 posts in January.

Pixelfed alone is growing 100k users per WEEK now, has gone 10x in a month.

Mastodon servers are welcoming influxes, and new servers are standing up at a rapid pace, with new active daily users up 200k in Jan, about +25%, and posts up by a similar +30% to 16 million/month.

Tumblr is planning to federate.

Forum software NodeBB has officially launched their 4.0 version, which includes ActivityPub support.

https://fediversereport.com/fediverse-report-101/

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2025/01/mastodon-becomes-nonprofit-to-make-sure-its-never-ruined-by-billionaire-ceo/

https://www.404media.co/decentralized-social-media-is-the-only-alternative-to-the-tech-oligarchy/

https://mastodon-analytics.com/

https://mastodon.social/@fediversecounter/

https://cdevroe.com/2025/01/14/pixelfeds-moment/