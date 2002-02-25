from the freedom-of-thought,-expression,-and-association dept.
The Fediverse - including Mastodon, Pixelfed, and others - is experiencing explosive exponential growth with over 700,000 new users, and 100,000,000 posts in January.
Pixelfed alone is growing 100k users per WEEK now, has gone 10x in a month.
Mastodon servers are welcoming influxes, and new servers are standing up at a rapid pace, with new active daily users up 200k in Jan, about +25%, and posts up by a similar +30% to 16 million/month.
Tumblr is planning to federate.
Forum software NodeBB has officially launched their 4.0 version, which includes ActivityPub support.
https://fediversereport.com/fediverse-report-101/
https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2025/01/mastodon-becomes-nonprofit-to-make-sure-its-never-ruined-by-billionaire-ceo/
https://www.404media.co/decentralized-social-media-is-the-only-alternative-to-the-tech-oligarchy/
https://mastodon-analytics.com/
https://mastodon.social/@fediversecounter/
https://cdevroe.com/2025/01/14/pixelfeds-moment/