Macular degeneration is one of the leading causes of vision loss, affecting millions worldwide, especially those over 60. However, Soliddd Corp may have an answer to the problem: a pair of smart glasses that treat macular degeneration.

These glasses promise to restore vision for individuals grappling with this debilitating condition, helping them regain independence and improve their quality of life. The glasses mimic the mechanics of insect eyes, using multiple perspectives to create one sharp image.

Tiny cameras on each temple capture images of the environment and send them to displays inside the lenses. These displays house 64 micro-lenses, each projecting a miniature image onto the healthy peripheral part of the retina. So, these smart glasses treat macular degeneration by essentially removing the blind spots that the disease causes.

It’s an interesting solution to the problem. While it doesn’t actively “cure” the degeneration, it does help revive the patient’s vision in different ways. The company showcased the glasses at CES 2025, where Soliddd showcased tests involving 31 individuals experiencing macular degeneration.

25 participants read faster with the glasses, and seven who couldn’t read previously were able to read again. The company plans to test both eyes simultaneously in future trials. Overall, the results here are very promising, and it does look like these smart glasses could actually treat macular degeneration.

However, macular degeneration is a very complex disease that comes in two forms: dry and wet. The “dry” form, which accounts for up to 90 percent of cases, involves the gradual deterioration of light-sensitive cells in the macula—the part of the retina responsible for central vision, color perception, and fine details.