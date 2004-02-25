Last year, the teams responsible for Pixel hardware and Android software were merged into one division, and Google today announced a "voluntary exit program" for employees working in the Platforms & Devices group.

SVP Rick Osterloh sent out a memo to employees this morning about the "voluntary exit program," and the company confirmed to 9to5Google that this is happening.

This program applies to US employees working on Platforms & Devices, which includes Android (Auto, TV, Wear OS, XR), Chrome, ChromeOS, Google Photos, Google One, Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest. Google has many people around the world working on these products, but today's announcement is just for those stateside.

Meanwhile, this is not a company-wide offer that applies to Search, AI, or other groups, though Alphabet's new CFO last October said "driving further efficiencies" was a key priority.

Separately, software and hardware were already two very large organizations, with some overlap. Now that things have settled in recent months, employees have a better idea of their roles. Osterloh said the division received questions about the possibility of voluntary exits since the Pixel-Android merger. Not offering people the option to leave in advance was a complaint about how Google handled past layoffs.

The memo frames this exit program as being beneficial for those who might not be aligned or passionate about the combined organization's mission or are having difficulty with their roles, and hybrid working requirements.

In leaving Google, employees will get a severance package, with more details internally coming soon. From what we learned, this program does not coincide with any product roadmap changes.

Before the merger, the Google hardware division last January switched to a functional organization model where there is one team (and leader) for teams like hardware engineering across Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit. At the same time, a few hundred roles were cut. The broader unification in April was designed to "speed up decision-making" internally.