Russia VPN Crackdown Revelation - VPN Sites Hide Their IP Addresses * TorrentFreak:
Reports concerning the Russian government's growing intolerance of VPNs, often refer to the technology or associated services as "banned" or otherwise outlawed.
While technically inaccurate, amendments to local law effectively place VPN services into two groups. The first group contains the VPN providers officially registered with the authorities. The second group contains the illegal services, whose owners haven't yet agreed to provide the authorities with unfettered access, when that becomes necessary.
Illegal VPN services are unsurprisingly illegal to sell. Under more recent amendments, it's also illegal to promote or encourage illegal VPN use, or provide tutorials or similar assistance to others. These are crimes punishable under law but at least for now, Russian authorities seem more likely to block offending websites, to prevent Russians from viewing illegal information.
Thanks to the tireless work of digital rights group Roskomsvoboda, blocking orders issued by many government departments, courts, and less easily defined entities that seem to come and go, can be accessed much more easily.
A Verstka.Media review of the blocking data published this week, found a fivefold increase in persistent site blocking in 2024, when compared to data for 2022.
For offenses related to VPNs, torrent and streaming sites, tax offenses and a myriad of other reasons, in 2024 Russia restricted access to over 523,000 infringing sites/URLs. 106,000 restrictions were lifted in the same year, Verstka's analysis notes.
A closer look at the data reveals that telecoms regulator Roskomnadzor, which oversees most matters concerning online piracy, rogue VPNs, and site blocking in general, is only the second most prolific issuer of blocking instructions in Russia. [...] the Federal Tax Service is way out in front as the most significant contributor to the all-time blocking totals seen on the bottom line.
Determining how many sites have been targeted due to alleged VPN offenses, is much less straightforward.
[...] The revelation that those familiar with VPNs also appreciate reverse proxies, isn't an especially big surprise. Or any surprise at all. Russia having a blocklist full of Cloudflare IP addresses is almost normal too.
The difficult part is trying to determine who emerges from this entire process having achieved anything of any value. Maybe there's a technical basis for claiming that Russia successfully exported its VPN problem to the West. There's certainly very little else.