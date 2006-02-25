As Internet enshittification marches on, here are some of the worst offenders:
Two years ago, a Canadian writer named Cory Doctorow coined the phrase "enshittification" to describe the decay of online platforms. The word immediately set the Internet ablaze, as it captured the growing malaise regarding how almost everything about the web seemed to be getting worse.
"It's my theory explaining how the Internet was colonized by platforms, why all those platforms are degrading so quickly and thoroughly, why it matters, and what we can do about it," Doctorow explained in a follow-up article. "We're all living through a great enshittening, in which the services that matter to us, that we rely on, are turning into giant piles of shit. It's frustrating. It's demoralizing. It's even terrifying."
Doctorow believes there are four basic forces that might constrain companies from getting worse: competition, regulation, self-help, and tech workers. One by one, he says, these constraints have been eroded as large corporations squeeze the Internet and its denizens for dollars.
If you want a real-world, literal example of enshittification, let's look at actual poop. When Diapers.com refused Amazon's acquisition offer, Amazon lit $100 million on fire, selling diapers way below cost for months, until Diapers.com folded. With another competitor tossed aside, Amazon was then free to sell diapers at its price from wherever it wanted to source them.
Anyway, we at Ars have covered a lot of things that have been enshittified. Here are some of the worst examples we've come across. Hopefully, you'll share some of your own experiences in the comments. We might even do a follow-up story based on those.
Smart TVs have come a long way since Samsung released the first model readily available for the masses in 2008. While there have certainly been improvements in areas like image quality, sound capabilities, usability, size, and, critically, price, much of smart TVs' evolution could be viewed as invasive and anti-consumer.
Today, smart TVs are essentially digital billboards that serve as tools for companies—from advertisers to TV OEMs—to extract user data. Corporate interest in understanding what people do with and watch on their TVs and in pushing ads has dramatically worsened the user experience. For example, the remotes for LG's 2025 TVs don't have a dedicated input button but do have multiple ways for accessing LG webOS apps.
This is all likely to get worse as TV companies target software, tracking, and ad sales as ways to monetize customers after their TV purchases—even at the cost of customer convenience and privacy. When budget brands like Roku are selling TV sets at a loss, you know something's up.
With this approach, TVs miss the opportunity to appeal to customers with more relevant and impressive upgrades. There's also a growing desire among users to disconnect their connected TVs, defeating their original purpose. Suddenly, buying a dumb TV seems smarter than buying a smart one. But smart TVs and the ongoing revenue opportunities they represent have made it extremely hard to find a TV that won't spy on you.
Doctorow writes about so many different aspects of enshittification that is not possible to cover them all here, and it would be wrong to copy the entire source. However, he discusses Google, PDFs, Apple, TV Sports, AI, Windows, etc. I recommend that you read the original source, but you will probably spend much of the time nodding in agreement to his observations and comments.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday February 07, @04:27PM
Worst mutilation of PDF that already happened was adding a JavaScript to the format standard.
Now we have DOOM and full RISC-V emulator running plain rv Linux... in a PDF in a conformant viewer.
So, the article mentioning Academist's funny problem with select/copy on PDF text seems to me a mere washout of catastrophic situation.
It would? Why? Doctorow is known for releasing things under CC licenses.
It would? Why? Doctorow is known for releasing things under CC licenses.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday February 07, @04:39PM
The source is Ars Technica - who have not released it under CC. Their source is paywalled so I cannot see what it was originally released under. We therefore have to respect Ars Technica's publication.
I remember when SaaS products were actual services.
I remember when SaaS products were actual services.
Now if you use QuickBooks the screen real estate is about 50% advertising for related services.
Google Workspace is not that bad (yet) but imagine if 50% of your word processor screen was advertising.
On a related note, I have noticed that back in the 80s we had little 10 inch monitors and we liked it and we used 100% of the screen for our purposes. Now we have giant monitors which are almost entirely unused either filler or ads and at best you get maybe 10 inches of actual "content" the rest is filler, GUI, ads, unused toolbars, etc.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Friday February 07, @04:59PM
I got a Roku back in the day because I needed an interface for Plex. It used to work like a charm. Simple interface, my favorites were at the top. Nice and neat.
Then, Enshittification.
Roku is now pushing ads. They're pushing streaming services, some their own, others paid by whomever wants their tile at the top. They're collecting gobs of data.
Today the Roku's I have hardly function as they are now ad servers with bloatware. They crash all the time. When not crashing, they are slow, laggy. My "favorite" tiles are rarely on the first page anymore.
Sometimes at night I stand in the window, fists raised at the sky and I yell, "Ma Roku!"
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday February 07, @05:13PM (1 child)
Article about "enshittification of absolutely everything" is paywalled on a site that may/may not still exist in 20 years.
I like the Doctorow's dark humor there; "enshittocene"
I like the Doctorow's dark humor there; "enshittocene"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 07, @05:14PM
The company I work for is putting in a bot to answer calls for customers. I had one small part in the project. We ran through the beta in prod just the other day. It was not exactly a rousing success. Most of the calls just immediately hung up. Some of the responses were NSFW. In fact, of all the interactions, only one led to a successful result. This did not surprise anyone on the team -- but management is going ahead with it and just wanting to make some tweaks to the bot. I finished the day, saying to myself, "Well, I've done my part to further enshittification of the internet... hooray."