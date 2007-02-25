For what is apparently the fifth time in recent years, changes to the Clouldflare browser integrity check are blocking the Palemoon browser as well as other non-mainstream browsers from any sites that use it. Every time this has happened before it's taken at least two weeks for them to address it. This one has gone on for a week and Cloudflare has yet to even acknowledge it. Here's the original post on the Palemoon forum:

https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?f=3&t=32045

The following post was then made on the Cloudflare community forum. Oddly, the thread was apparently closed because forum users flagged it as spam. It's pretty clear that these were pro-Cloudflare trolls on the forum that Cloudflare themselves is apparently OK with...likely because they troll on Cloudflare's side:

https://community.cloudflare.com/t/access-denied-to-pale-moon-desktop-browser/764330

This was later started on Hacker News:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=42953508

It's bad enough that many sites get coded so as to only work on mainstream browsers. However it's a much bigger issue when a company that's becoming the gateway to the web does so. In addition to the countless things that are wrong with this, I also agree with this post from user "Deadgye" on the Palemoon forum, making a case for false advertising on their part:

https://forum.palemoon.org/viewtopic.php?f=3&t=32045&start=100#p259382

The cynic in me wonders if every time I get blocked from a site, I might be doing a $blocked_bots++ to some statistics Clouldflare may brag about.