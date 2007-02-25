This year will decide if Horizon Worlds "will go down as the work of visionaries or a legendary misadventure," according to a Meta executive:
Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth is giving the metaverse a year to become a hit, according to an internal forum post reported by Business Insider. That time period will determine whether Reality Labs' mixed reality efforts are "the work of visionaries or a legendary misadventure," he writes.
Bosworth details his expectations early in the post:
We have the best portfolio of products we've ever had in market and are pushing our advantage by launching half a dozen more AI powered wearables. We need to drive sales, retention, and engagement across the board but especially in MR [Mixed Reality]. And Horizon Worlds on mobile absolutely has to break out for our long term plans to have a chance.
The post comes days after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's recently leaked comments in an all-hands meeting, in which he predicted an "intense year" and emphasized the need to stay in the lead with its smart glasses, which have taken the spotlight away from Reality Labs' Quest headsets.
Bosworth says that despite 2024 being the department's best year, Reality Labs hasn't "actually made a dent in the world yet." The group is smaller now in the wake of layoffs and the success of Meta's Ray-bans and AI efforts, but Bosworth wrote that it doesn't "need big teams to do great work" and that he thinks smaller teams have moved faster and produce better results.
He closes out the post saying the team doesn't need "a bunch of new ideas," but that most in the group "just need to execute on the work laid out before them to succeed." As for what happens if Horizon Worlds doesn't become a hit in the next year, Bosworth doesn't get more specific than his "legendary misadventure" comment. But it seems unlikely that it'll take off now, making his post feel more like an expiration date than anything else.
Do you think Mixed Reality will take off and, if not, why has it failed to become as popular as Meta believes it eventually will? What do you see as the future for MR?
Do you short the stock now, or wait to two (one?) weeks before earnings?
Do you short the stock now, or wait to two (one?) weeks before earnings?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 08, @10:13PM
How much of the FB/Meta budget went into this development? My guess is pretty small as a % of their gross. When it is closed the rest of the Meta products will easily cover the loss or write-off. Ending not with a bang, but a whimper.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday February 08, @09:35PM
I don't think it will take off. I don't see the benefit. Perhaps in some work environments. I wear glasses normally but I would never ever wear something like this. Zuck can go fuck himself in his dystopian panopticon.
If there is a future for MR I think it will be industrial and in some niche areas. To have them just so you can see your email, facebook feed or youtube cat videos as you walk around the streets? No. For some say industrial usage that you can get data on view as sort of a HUD for things might have a purpose. It might become a thing for warehouse workers if they don't get replaced by robots, they'll be the robot. The HUD can even come with it's own gamification and productivity dashboards so you see just how horrible things are ...
But then I'm horrible at guessing what normal people will use and like. It is so bad that if I think something is doomed it will probably be a smash hit. Seems like it has been like that for decades now. Things I think are stupid and pointless apparently become the norm ...
It might be that people will like it for themselves, but they hate the idea of other people using these googles to record and view everything they are doing. So they would shun, god I hope they would, the people that walk around with these glasses. People just doesn't like it when other people record and snoop on them all around the clock, they might be ok with them doing it to others but they just don't like it when others do it to them. Which then naturally still makes it weird that normal people apparently LOVE social media platforms ... I guess they just don't know, want to know or understand. No matter how many times they have been told.
I guess I just don't see or understand what would be so great about this and how you can't apparently live without this new visionary legendary gadget.
It is already dead news, replaced by "AI" as the brass ring to chase.
It is already dead news, replaced by "AI" as the brass ring to chase.