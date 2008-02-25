Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Mysterious Radiation Belts Detected Around Earth After Epic Solar Storm

posted by hubie on Sunday February 09, @01:38AM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

owl writes:

https://www.sciencealert.com/mysterious-radiation-belts-detected-around-earth-after-epic-solar-storm

In May 2024, an epic solar storm rattled Earth so powerfully that its effects were felt even at the bottom of the ocean.

In the wake of a torrent of flare activity on the Sun, our planet was buffeted by a powerful blast of solar particles that shook our magnetic field, and bathed our skies with a panoply of shimmering colors as auroras reached far lower latitudes than usual.

But its effects were way more far-reaching, as scientists now reveal. In the months following the storm, Earth was girded by two new, temporary radiation belts of high-energy particles, trapped by the planet's magnetic field.

Journal Reference: https://doi.org/10.1029/2024JA033504

Original Submission


«  Meta Says This is the Make or Break Year for the Metaverse
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Mysterious Radiation Belts Detected Around Earth After Epic Solar Storm | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.