Fixing E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial for the Atari 2600

posted by hubie on Sunday February 09, @11:08AM   Printer-friendly
Software

owl writes:

http://www.neocomputer.org/projects/et/

If you're reading this page, chances are that you're already well aware that E.T. for the Atari 2600 is one of the most reviled games ever made. I never understood why. As a child, it was one of my favorite games. I still think it's a good game. Apparently, I'm not alone.

On this page I'm going to briefly explore why people hate E.T., and how the game can be fixed.

