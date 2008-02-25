Stories
Facebook Torrents 81TB of Data to Feed their Models

posted by janrinok on Monday February 10, @01:23AM   Printer-friendly
from the zuck-it dept.
looorg writes:

https://torrentfreak.com/meta-torrented-over-81-tb-of-data-through-annas-archive-despite-few-seeders-250206/

Facebook/Meta torrented over 81+TB of books/data to feed their models. Odd that the law isn't pounding on their door or they have some kind of strikes to get disconnected from the internet. Zuck likes his torrents and pirated books ...

Freshly unsealed court documents reveal that Meta downloaded significant amounts of data from shadow libraries through Anna's Archive. The company's use of BitTorrent was already known, but internal email communication reveals sources and terabytes of downloaded data, as well as a struggle with limited availability and slow download speeds due to a lack of seeders.

"Meta downloaded millions of pirated books from LibGen through the bit torrent protocol using a platform called LibTorrent. Internally, Meta acknowledged that using this protocol was legally problematic," the third amended complaint noted.

Meta's employees were not oblivious to potential copyright concerns. According to the unsealed records, one employee stated: "I feel that using pirated material should be beyond our ethical threshold."

Clearly not beneath them.

Original Submission


