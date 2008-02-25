[...] It's also important to note that the government notice does not mean the authorities are suddenly going to start combing through everybody's data. It is believed that the government would want to access this data if there were a risk to national security - in other words, it would be targeting an individual, rather than using it for mass surveillance. Authorities would still have to follow a legal process, have a good reason and request permission for a specific account in order to access data - just as they do now with unencrypted data. Apple has previously said it would pull encryption services like ADP from the UK market rather than comply with such government demands - telling Parliament it would "never build a back door" in its products.

Cyber security experts agree that once such an entry point is in place, it is only a matter of time before bad actors also discover it.

And withdrawing the product from the UK might not be enough to ensure compliance - the Investigatory Powers Act applies worldwide to any tech firm with a UK market, even if they are not based in Britain. Still, no Western government has yet been successful in attempts to force big tech firms like Apple to break their encryption. The US government has previously asked for this, but Apple has pointedly refused.

The tech giant can appeal against the government's demand but cannot delay implementing the ruling during the process even if it is eventually overturned, according to the legislation. The government argues that encryption enables criminals to hide more easily, and the FBI in the US has also been critical of the ADP tool. Professor Alan Woodward, cyber security expert from Surrey University, said he was "stunned" by the news, and privacy campaigners Big Brother Watch described the reports as "troubling". "This misguided attempt at tackling crime and terrorism will not make the UK safer, but it will erode the fundamental rights and civil liberties of the entire population," the group said in a statement.

[...] "The main issue that comes from such powers being exercised is that it's unlikely to result in the outcome they want," said Lisa Forte, cyber security expert from Red Goat. "Criminals and terrorists will just pivot to other platforms and techniques to avoid incrimination. So it's the average, law abiding citizen who suffers by losing their privacy."