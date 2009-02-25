Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 10 submissions in the queue.

Kaspersky Researchers Find Screenshot-Reading Malware on the App Store and Google Play

posted by janrinok on Monday February 10, @03:34PM   Printer-friendly
from the cryptOCR dept.
Security

fliptop writes:

It might be the first time this type of stealer has cracked iPhones:

Researchers from Kaspersky have identified malware being distributed within apps on both Android and iOS mobile storefronts. Dmitry Kalinin and Sergey Puzan shared their investigation into a malware campaign, which they have dubbed SparkCat, that has likely been active since March 2024.

"We cannot confirm with certainty whether the infection was a result of a supply chain attack or deliberate action by the developers," the pair wrote. "Some of the apps, such as food delivery services, appeared to be legitimate, whereas others apparently had been built to lure victims." They said SparkCat is a stealthy operation that at a glance appears to be requesting normal or harmless permissions.

[...] The malware in question uses optical character recognition (OCR) to review a device's photo library, seeking screenshots of recovery phrases for crypto wallets. Based on their assessment, infected Google Play apps have been downloaded more than 242,000 times. Kaspersky says "This is the first known case of an app infected with OCR spyware being found in Apple's official app marketplace."

Originally spotted on Schneier on Security.

Original Submission


«  Your AI Can't See Gorillas
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Kaspersky Researchers Find Screenshot-Reading Malware on the App Store and Google Play | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 10, @04:29PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 10, @04:29PM (#1392436)

    Researchers from Kaspersky have identified malware being distributed within apps on both Android and iOS mobile storefronts.

    Easy money since their own developers are responsible...

(1)