Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Rare Otter 'Disappeared' In Kyrgyzstan, Experts Warn

posted by mrpg on Tuesday February 11, @01:00AM   Printer-friendly
from the johatsu dept.
/dev/random

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

The threatened Eurasian otter appears to have disappeared in Kyrgyzstan, officials and scientists warned on Friday, following a long decline in its numbers linked to human activity.

The playful carnivorous mammal was already rare in the land-locked Central Asian country, but is now no longer visible in its one known habitat there, a ministry spokesman said.

The Eurasian otter "in Kyrgyzstan is either on the verge of disappearance or has already disappeared", the spokeswoman for the Kyrgyz natural resources ministry told AFP.

The Ilbirs Foundation, which seeks to protect the mammal, on Friday released a report saying "the otter has disappeared" from its sole known habitat, "putting in question the species' existence in Kyrgyzstan".

Original Submission


«  IBM Banks on Friendlier Us Regulatory Climate for Dealmaking
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Rare Otter 'Disappeared' In Kyrgyzstan, Experts Warn | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.