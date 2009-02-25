Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Intel Has Already Received $2.2B in Federal Grants for Chip Production

posted by mrpg on Tuesday February 11, @05:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the i11 dept.
Business Hardware

upstart writes:

Intel has already received $2.2B in federal grants for chip production:

Semiconductor giant Intel Corporation has already received $2.2 billion in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Commerce through the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act, the company shared during its Thursday earnings call.

Dave Zinsner, Intel's co-interim CEO, executive vice president, and CFO, said the Silicon Valley-based company received the first tranche of $1.1 billion in federal grants at the end of 2024 and an additional $1.1 billion in January 2025.

These grants are based on reaching certain milestones, Zinsner added. Another $5.66 billion has yet to be dispersed.

The company was awarded a total of $7.86 billion in federal grants to build semiconductors in the U.S. in November as part of the U.S. Department of Commerce's U.S. CHIPS and Science Act. While a sizable sum, this total was less than the original $8.5 billion estimate.

Original Submission


«  Rare Otter 'Disappeared' In Kyrgyzstan, Experts Warn
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Intel Has Already Received $2.2B in Federal Grants for Chip Production | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.