It's certain that recently discovered asteroid 2024 YR4 will swing close to Earth in 2032. The chances of an impact remain low — but with relatively limited observations so far, the odds are in flux.
On Jan. 31, the collision impact probability was 1.4 percent. As of Feb. 7, NASA reports it's 2.3 percent, which also means a 97.7 percent chance of missing our humble blue world. But don't be surprised if that number climbs higher: It's normal for the impact odds to increase before falling or disappearing completely.
[...] Asteroid 2024 YR4 — spotted by a telescope from the NASA-funded Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System — has been deemed an object worthy of close monitoring because of its size. " Currently, no other known large asteroids have an impact probability above 1 percent," the space agency explained. It's between 130 to 300 feet wide, enough to be dubbed a "city-killer" asteroid — if it indeed hit a city. (For reference, the asteroid that hit Arizona 50,000 years ago and created the 600-foot-deep "Meteor Crater" was 100 to 170 feet, or 30 to 50 meters, across. "A similar-size impact event today could destroy a city the size of Kansas City," David Kring, an impact cratering expert at the Lunar and Planetary Institute, explained in a NASA blog.)
Telescopes will refine the asteroid's orbit around the solar system over the coming months, until it travels too far away to observe (it will return again in 2028). And this added information may likely, though temporarily, boost its Earth impact odds. That's because the asteroid's risk corridor or area of uncertainty around Earth will shrink as astronomers can better define its orbit. But as long as Earth remains in that estimated hazard area — like a catcher's mitt awaiting a high-speed baseball — its relative odds of getting hit increases as the possible range of uncertainty shrinks.
"Earth is taking up a bigger percentage of that uncertain area," Betts explained. "So the impact percentage goes up."
Yet space is vast. And at the same time the area of uncertainty is shrinking, more observations reveal and shift where exactly this zone of uncertainty is. The shrinking area typically moves off of Earth, meaning our planet is no longer in that potential impact area. This happened with the asteroid Apophis — a 1,100-foot-wide behemoth that once had a small chance of impacts in both 2029 and 2036. But more precise telescope observations moved Apophis' range of trajectory off of Earth. The impact probability then plummeted.
"It dropped to zero," Betts said.
"It’s a funny thing about homing in on an asteroid and calculating its path, future position, and probability of impacting Earth – it will often appear risky during initial observations, get riskier, and then suddenly become entirely safe," the European Space Agency noted.
A 1,110-foot-wide asteroid named for the Egyptian god of chaos (and possibly a Stargate SG-1 character) will fly past Earth in 2029 within the distance of some orbiting spacecraft, according to reports.
The asteroid, 99942 Apophis, will come within 19,000 miles of Earth on April 13, a decade from now, but scientists at the Planetary Defense Conference are already preparing for the encounter, Newsweek reported. They plan to discuss the asteroid's effects on Earth's gravity, potential research opportunities and even how to deflect an incoming asteroid in a theoretical scenario.
NASA has already begun preparations for the arrival of asteroid 99942 Apophis - dubbed the 'God of Chaos' asteroid - which will skim past the earth in 10 years. The asteroid measures 340 meters across and will pass within just 19,000 miles of Earth's surface. Apophis is one of the largest asteroids to pass so close to the Earth's surface and a collision with the planet has the potential to be devastating for all life on Earth.
[...] The asteroid is set to get closer to the earth than communication and weather satellites in orbit. Most satellites in Earth's orbit are geostationary orbit 36,000 km away (22,236 miles) from the planet.
Apophis is travelling at almost 25,000 mph meaning a slight detour from its trajectory could be catastrophic.
Apophis' size and proximity to Earth have resulted in it being categorised as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA) and NASA is keen to learn as much from the asteroid as possible to help prevent further asteroid issues in the future.
NASA scientist are aware that as the asteroid flies by the planet in 2029, its orbit trajectory may also change thus raising fears that in the future the massive rock could collide with the planet.
[...] According to some researchers, the immense size of the rock is not a cause for concern as there is a 1 to 100,000 chance of the asteroid striking the earth.
[...] Astronomer Davide Farnocchia added: "We already know that the close encounter with Earth will change Apophis' orbit.
"But our models also show the close approach could change the way this asteroid spins and it is possible that there will be some surfaces changes, like small avalanches."
Feared Apophis Impact Ruled Out – Asteroid Will Pass Close Enough to Earth to See With Naked Eye:
New observations of asteroid Apophis – thought to pose a slight risk of impacting Earth in 2068 – rule out any chance of impact for at least a century. After 17 years of observations and orbit analysis, ESA is removing the enormous asteroid from its Risk List.
Estimated at about 350 m across[*] – equivalent to the length of three football fields – Apophis has been in and out of the headlines for years as astronomers have tried to pinpoint its precise orbit and the possibility of any future impact.
Soon after its detection in 2004, astronomers predicted two impact possibilities in 2029 and 2036, but additional observations of the near-Earth object (NEO) thankfully ruled these out. Until now, a small but concerning chance of impact in 2068 remained.
[...] New radar observations of Apophis were taken in early March by NASA's Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California and the Green Bank Observatory, West Virginia. They have provided enough data on the orbit of the infamous asteroid to finally rule out, with certainty, any Earth impact for at least 100 years.
[...] The next and closest of these swing-bys will take place on Friday, April 13, 2029, when Apophis will pass less than 35,000 km from Earth and be visible to the naked eye. At ten times closer than the Moon, Apophis will be closer than satellites orbiting in the Geostationary ring.