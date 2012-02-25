from the what-happened-to-learn-to-code? dept.
AI increases unemployment rates in US IT sector:
The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) has continued to have negative impact on the information technology (IT) job market in the US, with unemployment rates increasing in this vital sector.
According to the US newspaper the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the unemployment rate in the IT sector in the US rose from 3.9% in December 2024 to 5.7% in January 2025, as a result of the increasing reliance on automation and the use of AI technologies, pointing out that the number of unemployed IT workers rose from 98,000 in December 2024 to 152,000 in January 2025.
According to economic experts, labor market data, and specialized reports, job losses in the technology sector can be attributed in part to the impact of AI, as the emergence of generative AI has led to huge amounts of spending by giant technology companies on AI infrastructure instead of new jobs in the IT field, the newspaper added.
The WSJ said that "jobs are being eliminated within the IT function which are routine and mundane, such as reporting, clerical administration."
"As they start looking at AI, theyre also looking at reducing the number of programmers, systems designers, hoping that AI is going to be able to provide them some value and have a good rate of return," the WSJ added, indicating that companies are betting that AI will bring economic benefits to companies, whether in terms of improving efficiency or reducing costs.
"Increased corporate investment in AI has shown early signs of leading to future cuts in hiring, a concept some tech leaders are starting to call "cost avoidance." Rather than hiring new workers for tasks that can be more easily automated, some businesses are letting AI take on that work and reaping potential savings," WSJ said.
According to experts, the latest IT jobs numbers come as unemployment among white-collar workers remains at its highest levels since 2020.
"What weve really seen, especially in the last year or so, is a bifurcation in opportunities, where white-collar knowledge worker type jobs have had far less employer demand than jobs that are more in-person, skilled labor jobs," WSJ added.
See also:
- Budget tax hikes and financial gloom 'acting as brakes' on employment
- Information industry unemployment rate U.S. 2024
IT Unemployment Rises to 5.7% as AI Hits Tech Jobs:
The unemployment rate in the information technology sector rose from 3.9% in December to 5.7% in January, well above last month's overall jobless rate of 4%, in the latest sign of how automation and the increasing use of artificial intelligence are having a negative impact on the tech labor market.
The number of unemployed IT workers rose from 98,000 in December to 152,000 last month, according to a report from consulting firm Janco Associates based on data from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Job losses in tech can be attributed in part to the influence of AI, according to Victor Janulaitis, chief executive of Janco Associates. The emergence of generative AI has produced massive amounts of spending by tech giants on AI infrastructure, but not necessarily new jobs in IT.
"Jobs are being eliminated within the IT function which are routine and mundane, such as reporting, clerical administration," Janulaitis said. "As they start looking at AI, they're also looking at reducing the number of programmers, systems designers, hoping that AI is going to be able to provide them some value and have a good rate of return."
[...] Another reason for January's tech job losses was that companies began implementing some intended spending cuts for this year, Janulaitis said, and many slashed budgets based on what the economy looked like during fiscal planning last year.
Layoffs have also continued at some large tech companies. Last month, Meta Platformssaid it would cut 5% of its workforce in performance-based job cuts in the U.S., and on Wednesday enterprise software giant Workday said it would cut about 8.5% of its workforce.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday February 13, @02:51AM
Yea, so how is all this AI shit working out for people? All the output looks wonderful but is full of gibberish, but the management brochures say it will be perfect any day now, so they do like with every bad enterprise solution and keep trying to polish the turd for another 10 or 15 years until they finally decide to replace it with something worse and even more expensive.
Also, the entire economy is going down the shittier again and blaming "AI" is just a lame excuse. It's because people don't WANT technology. They don't WANT science or knowledge. They don't WANT to keep things running smoothly and efficiently. They want to go back to living in cave and somehow everybody is ok with that.