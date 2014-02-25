The doge.gov website that was spun up to track Elon Musk's cuts to the federal government is insecure and pulls from a database that can be edited by anyone, according to two separate people who found the vulnerability and shared it with 404 Media. One coder added at least two database entries that are visible on the live site and say "this is a joke of a .gov site" and "THESE 'EXPERTS' LEFT THEIR DATABASE OPEN -roro."

Doge.gov was hastily deployed after Elon Musk told reporters Tuesday that his Department of Government Efficiency is "trying to be as transparent as possible. In fact, our actions—we post our actions to the DOGE handle on X, and to the DOGE website." At the time, DOGE was an essentially blank webpage. It was built out further Wednesday and Thursday, and now shows a mirror of the @DOGE X account posts, as well as various stats about the U.S. government's federal workforce.