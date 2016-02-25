https://psycnet.apa.org/record/2025-66513-001?doi=1

Are women more talkative than men? An analysis of gender differences in daily word use says it is so.

The notion that women and men differ in their daily lexical budget has been around, largely empirically untested, for quite a long time, and it has become a pervasive fixture in gender difference arguments. The ubiquity and often negative connotation of this stereotype makes evaluating its accuracy particularly important.

Men spoke on average 11,950 and women 13,349 words per day.

A larger difference emerged for participants in early and middle adulthood (women speaking 3,275 words more). Due to the very large between-person variability and resulting statistical uncertainty, the study leaves open some questions around whether the two genders differ in a practically meaningful way in how many words they speak on a daily basis.

Possible explanations are children. Women speak more due to the children then men do. Or some other unknown reason they can't explain.

