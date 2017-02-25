Astrobiologists in Germany are developing a new testing device that could help tease dormant alien microbes into revealing themselves — and its key ingredient is a common amino acid that’s found in abundance inside human blood.

"L-serine, this particular amino acid that we used, [...] we can build it in our bodies, ourselves," researcher Max Riekeles, who is helping to develop the alien-hunting device, told Mashable.

The compound is also prevalent across Earth’s oceans and even down near the dark and otherworldly ecosystems that surround deep sea hydrothermal vents, where life evolved far away from anywhere it could feed itself via photosynthesis. NASA investigators too have found L-serine and similar “proteinogenic” amino acids — which are vital to many organisms’ ability to synthesize their own proteins — buried within meteorites. These and other discoveries have left scientists wondering if any off-world amino acids might have once helped life evolve elsewhere out in the cosmos.

"It could be a simple way to look for life on future Mars missions," according to Riekeles, who trained as an aerospace engineer at the Technical University of Berlin, where he now works on extraterrestrial biosignature research.

“But, it’s always, of course, the basic question: 'Was there ever life there?'"

Riekeles and his team’s device benefits from a phenomena called "chemotaxis," the mechanism whereby microbes, including many species of bacteria as well as another whole domain of microscopic organisms called archaea, migrate in response to nearby chemicals.

[...] For their latest experiments, recently published in the journal Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Sciences, Riekeles and his co-researchers focused on three "extremophile" species capable of surviving and thriving in some of Earth’s harshest conditions. Each candidate was selected to approximate the kinds of tiny alien lifeforms that might really live on an inhospitable outer space world — like Mars’ cosmic ray-blasted, desert surface or Jupiter’s icy, watery moons: Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.