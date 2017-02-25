The European Union has officially banned Bisphenol A (BPA) from all contact with food products as of Monday. This endocrine disruptor, commonly found in cans, food containers, and water bottles, has been linked to potential contamination of food.

The new regulations extend to the use of BPA in the manufacture of glue, rubbers, ion exchange resins, plastics, printing inks, silicone, varnishes, and coatings that may come into contact with food. Given the widespread presence of BPA in these materials, its ban marks a critical step in reducing significant sources of exposure.

"Bisphenol A has been on the list of substances of very high concern under REACH, the EU's flagship chemicals legislation, since 2006 for its reproductive toxicity, and since 2017 for its endocrine disrupting properties for human health," explains Sandra Jen, Head of the Health and Chemicals Programme at HEAL (Health and Environment Alliance). "It is associated with health problems such as breast cancer, neurobehavioural disorders and diabetes," she adds.

This ban follows the European Food Safety Authority's (EFSA) 2023 opinion, which determined that dietary exposure to BPA poses a health risk to consumers of all ages. BPA has already been banned in products intended for infants and young children, such as baby bottles, since 2011.

While the EU is leading the way in banning bisphenols, Sandra Jen notes that the process has been slow.

"Scientists have been calling for a ban on bisphenol A for over ten years. The European Environment Agency published a report on the concerns raised by Bisphenol A more than ten years ago," she points out. "The process has therefore been a long one, and we now hope that decisions and follow-up measures concerning the use of bisphenol in other consumer products will be taken quickly."