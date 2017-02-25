from the cue-the-your-momma-jokes! dept.
Scientists Just Discovered 'Quipu,' the New Largest Structure in Our Cosmos:
Humanity's growing understanding of the universe can be best described as a "Copernican journey"—the centuries-long discovery that we are far from the center of all things. Earth, for example, orbits around the Sun (thanks for that one, Copernicus). But it's also just one Solar System among billions in the Milky Way, which is turn a part of the Virgo Supercluster and the even largerLaniakea supercluster—one of the largest objects in the universe, at around 520 million light-years across.
However, even Laniakea isn't the largest structure in the known universe. In 2003, scientists discovered the Sloan Great Wall (SGW), believed to stretch beyond 1 billion light-years. But now, in a study published on the preprint server arXiv (and accepted for publication in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics), scientists assert their belief that there's a structure even larger than this celestial behemoth.
Its name is Quipu, and astronomers estimate that its massive bulk stretches some 1.39 billion light-years across. According to Princeton astronomer J. Richard Gott III, who helped discover the SGW and who spoke with New Scientist, Quipu "end to end, is slightly longer" than SGW. The researchers also estimate that Quipu contains the equivalent mass of 200 quadrillion Suns.
"For a precise determination of cosmological parameters we need to understand the effects of the local large-scale structure of the Universe on the measurements," the authors wrote. "Characterizing these superstructures is also important for astrophysical research, for example the study of the environmental dependence of galaxy evolution as well as for precision tests of cosmological models."
The name Quipu—a reference to the textile-based recording devices used by several ancient cultures in the central Andes—is both catchy and descriptive. The authors note that one particular view gives "the best impression of the superstructure as a long filament with small side filaments, which initiated the naming of Quipu."
The team analyzed Quipu, along with four other superstructures, using data from the German Aerospace Center-led ROSAT X-ray satellite and the team's Cosmic Large-Scale Structure in X-rays (CLASSIX) Cluster Survey. They found that these structures together contain roughly 45 percent of all galaxy clusters, 30 percent of all galaxies, and 25 percent of matter in the observable universe. However, even larger structures might still exist. The Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall, located further afield than Quipu, has been estimated to stretch 10 billion light-years long (though its true size is still up for debate).
Understanding Quipu and other superstructures like it is vitally important, as they challenge our current understanding of cosmological evolution, which states that matter should be relatively evenly distributed throughout the universe. These superstructures are so huge that forming them could theoretically take longer than the universe is old.
However, Quipu isn't a fixture of the universe. Despite its immense stature, it too will eventually disappear from the cosmic stage. "In the future cosmic evolution, these superstructures are bound to break up into several collapsing units," the authors wrote. "They are thus transient configurations."
Even cosmic superstructures can't escape the inexorable march of time.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by donkeyhotay on Thursday February 20, @01:32PM (2 children)
I'm not trying to be disrespectful, but isn't this classification of "largest structure" kind of arbitrary? It's a little like saying that Polynesia is the largest "structure" in the world. I guess it's dependent on what you consider a "structure".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @02:10PM
Not enough time to RTFA, but my hunch is they don't have enough detail / resolution to be more specific, yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @04:06PM
Given atoms are basically empty space with tiny dots of mass you could argue that, from the perspective and time-scale relevant to a nucleus, a "structure" on the scale of a human being is just an arbitrary grouping.
(Score: 4, Funny) by dwilson on Thursday February 20, @04:52PM (5 children)
The 'thanks' for that would properly go to Aristarchus [wikipedia.org], strange as that may be for this site.
- D
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 20, @07:54PM (4 children)
In the past, and perhaps in the near future, any suggestion that America is not the center of the universe could get you burned at the steak.
As for Aristarchus, that name appears in the Bible and is noticed by those of us who read it. (Acts 19:29, 20:4, 27:2; Col 4:10; Phil 1:24) In my reading, I had never noticed that name until after I had visited this sight.
Fact: We get heavier as we age due to more information in our heads. When no more will fit it accumulates as fat.
(Score: 2) by corey on Thursday February 20, @08:44PM (1 child)
I wanted to say thanks to the submitter for this story. I love Astronomy, but especially it’s refreshing right now to read such mind boggling and expansive news to help me remember that we’re just an insignificant speck of dust as a break from being constantly concerned about world politics due to the new US administration.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 21, @08:35AM
This was in either a story or a comment a little while back. Your comment made me think of it:
If the Moon Were Only 1 Pixel - A tediously accurate map of the solar system:
https://www.joshworth.com/dev/pixelspace/pixelspace_solarsystem.html [joshworth.com]
(Score: 3, Funny) by khallow on Friday February 21, @03:29AM (1 child)
And that's why we need so many cows.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 21, @03:06PM
All of the steak holders would have to agree on that.
Fact: We get heavier as we age due to more information in our heads. When no more will fit it accumulates as fat.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Friday February 21, @10:16AM
Oh great, that whole mess the HMS Camden Lock started comes back to haunt us. And while we're busy marvelling at the thing we all get disintegrated with the Doom Ray. Or at least eventually we do, after it's had a week to recharge.