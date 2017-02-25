from the close-enough dept.
Quanta Magazine is covering a notable advancement in a well-studied computer science algorithm for sorting books or files or database contents or other similar physical or digital objects. The foundation is a 1981 study which was followed by a significant advancement in 2004 and just recently by reaches rather close to the theoretical ideal in the list labeling problem aka the library sorting problem:
Bender, Kuszmaul and others made an even bigger improvement with last year's paper. They again broke the record, lowering the upper bound to (log n) times (log log n)3 — equivalent to (log n)1.000...1. In other words, they came exceedingly close to the theoretical limit, the ultimate lower bound of log n.
Once again, their approach was non-smooth and randomized, but this time their algorithm relied on a limited degree of history dependence. It looked at past trends to plan for future events, but only up to a point. Suppose, for instance, you've been getting a lot of books by authors whose last name starts with N — Nabokov, Neruda, Ng. The algorithm extrapolates from that and assumes more are probably coming, so it'll leave a little extra space in the N section. But reserving too much space could lead to trouble if a bunch of A-name authors start pouring in. "The way we made it a good thing was by being strategically random about how much history to look at when we make our decisions," Bender said.
There are also significant implications for application as well.
Previously:
(2017) Google Algorithm Goes From Sorting Cat Pics to Analyzing DNA
(2014) A Dating Site for Algorithms
(2014) New Algorithm Simplifies the Categorization of Large Amount of Data
Related Stories
A new algorithm has been published that simplifies grouping data sets together according to their similarity, sometimes referred to as Cluster Analysis [CA].
Data sets can be imagined as "clouds" of data points in a multidimensional space. These points are generally differently distributed: more widely scattered in one area and denser in another. CA is used to identify the denser areas efficiently, grouping the data in a certain number of significant subsets on the basis of this criterion. Each subset corresponds to a category.
"Think of a database of facial photographs ", explains Alessandro Laio, professor of Statistical and Biological Physics at SISSA. "The database may contain more than one photo of the same person, so CA us used to group all the pictures of the same individual. This type of analysis is carried out by automatic facial recognition systems, for example".
"We tried to devise a more efficient algorithm than those currently used, and one capable of solving some of the classic problems of CA", continues Laio.
A startup called Algorithmia wants to connect underused algorithms with those who want to make sense of data.
A startup called Algorithmia has a new twist on online matchmaking. Its website is a place for businesses with piles of data to find researchers with a dreamboat algorithm that could extract insights–and profits–from it all.
The aim is to make better use of the many algorithms that are developed in academia but then languish after being published in research papers, says cofounder Diego Oppenheimer. Many have the potential to help companies sort through and make sense of the data they collect from customers or on the Web at large. If Algorithmia ( https://algorithmia.com/ ) makes a fruitful match, a researcher is paid a fee for the algorithm’s use, and the matchmaker takes a small cut. The site is currently in a private beta test with users including academics, students, and some businesses, but Oppenheimer says it already has some paying customers and should open to more users in a public test by the end of the year.
http://www.technologyreview.com/news/530406/a-dating-site-for-algorithms/
This story just had to be posted here. Let us ensure that at-least our algorithms get dates !
Google Taught an AI That Sorts Cat Photos to Analyze DNA
When Mark DePristo and Ryan Poplin began their work, Google's artificial intelligence did not know anything about genetics. In fact, it was a neural network created for image recognition—as in the neural network that identifies cats and dogs in photos uploaded to Google. It had a lot to learn.
But just eight months later, the neural network received top marks at an FDA contest for accurately identifying mutations in DNA sequences. And in just a year, the AI was outperforming a standard human-coded algorithm called GATK. DePristo and Poplin would know; they were on the team that originally created GATK.
It had taken that team of 10 scientists five years to create GATK. It took Google's AI just one to best it. "It wasn't even clear it was possible to do better," says DePristo. They had thrown every possible idea at GATK. "We built tons of different models. Nothing really moved the needle at all," he says. Then artificial intelligence came along.
This week, Google is releasing the latest version of the technology as DeepVariant. Outside researchers can use DeepVariant and even tinker with its code, which the company has published as open-source software.
DeepVariant, like GATK before it, solves a technical but important problem called "variant calling." When modern sequencers analyze DNA, they don't return one long strand. Rather, they return short snippets maybe 100 letters long that overlap with each other. These snippets are aligned and compared against a reference genome whose sequence is already known. Where the snippets differ with the reference genome, you probably have a real mutation. Where the snippets differ with the reference genome and with each other, you have a problem.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday February 18, @05:08PM
There's a lot of make believe to make it relatable in talking about library shelves, but make no mistake they're actually talking about warehouse shelves, like at an Amazon distro center.