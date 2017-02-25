from the more-mining-power dept.
Chinese scientists have significantly improved the performance of supercomputer simulations using domestically designed GPUs, surpassing systems powered by Nvidia's advanced hardware:
Professor Nan Tongchao and his team at Hohai University achieved the performance gains through a "multi-node, multi-GPU" parallel computing approach, using Chinese CPUs and GPUs for large-scale, high-resolution simulations.
The study highlights how U.S. sanctions aimed at limiting China's access to advanced semiconductors may have inadvertently spurred innovation, leading to technological self-sufficiency and reduced reliance on foreign hardware.
The stakes are particularly high in fields that depend on extensive computational resources. Scientists frequently rely on large-scale, high-resolution simulations for real-world applications such as flood defense planning and urban waterlogging analysis.
These simulations require significant processing power and time, often limiting their broader application. For Chinese researchers, the challenge is compounded by the fact that the production of advanced GPUs like Nvidia's A100 and H100 is dominated by foreign manufacturers and the export restrictions imposed by the US.
- Chinese Chipmaker Loongson Claims Their Next Gpu Will Match RTX 2080'S Performance
- China and US Chips
