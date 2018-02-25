Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The theme cropped up repeatedly during 2025's State Of Open Conference, with speakers from tech giants and volunteer maintainers laying out the challenges. Much of the open source ecosystem relies on volunteers putting in too many hours for too little support and the cracks are growing.
This week, the lead of the Asahi Linux project – a Linux distribution for Apple silicon – Hector Martin, abruptly quit, citing factors including developer burnout and demanding users.
Jamie Tanna, who gave himself the title of "Tired Maintainer" put it simply: "Being an open source maintainer is really rewarding... except when it isn't."
Tanna has been active in the open source world for several years, although it was the experience of being an oapi-codgen maintainer that he spoke about. For the uninitiated, oapi-codgen is a tool to convert OpenAPI specifications to Go code.
"It's used by a load of companies... and a load of angry users."
The story is a familiar one. Tanna has helped out with some issues on the project and had volunteered for maintainer duty. There was a flurry of releases, but before long, the time between each release began to lengthen. Being a maintainer, he explained, with big or small projects (but especially big ones) meant dealing with "fun" users who are very happy to express their feelings as well an ever-increasing list of requests.
The experience of feeling under pressure, isolated and faced with a growing pile of work while receiving the occasional unpleasant message from an entitled user demanding their issue be dealt with now or that a contribution merged be immediately is far too common.
Tanna is relatively fortunate – his employer gives him four hours a month to work on the project. However, that does not come close to meeting the demands of users and the "How hard can it be?" brigade. Maintainers are undoubtedly under pressure, and many have either quit or are considering doing so.
[...] Vargas used figures including a 2024 Tidelift survey that put a figure of 60 percent on maintainers that had either quit or were considering quitting, and another [PDF] from the Linux Foundation showing that most of the more widely used Free Open Source Software was developed by only a handful contributors.
[...] Dealing with the problem is difficult. Do maintainers simply need to be paid in recognition of their efforts? Vargas is unsure that everything has a financial solution and noted research (https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3674805.3686667) presented at this year's FOSDEM. Vargas told The Register, "Money is not going to solve all problems."
"Each maintainer and project has their own context and challenges - while many maintainers would benefit from financial support, others really could use more contributors to complement their work and remove responsibilities from them - especially for non-code tasks like mentorship, community management, issue triage, promotion and fundraising, etc."
Rickard also worried about a potential squeeze on budgets as economic uncertainties bite and talked of raising awareness on platforms such as GitHub around sponsorship, given a contraction in the funding of projects by companies.
"You've got to have something as a catalyst for that change to happen. We, as a group of humans, don't seem to do proactively very well."
Cosgrove said, "I'm afraid it'll take a significant project falling over to convince them [the users] that paying for open source maintainers is worthwhile and, in fact, may actually be a requirement.
"I don't want to see that happen because the fallout will be ugly and gross, but I'm concerned that that's what it'll take."
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Tork on Wednesday February 19, @05:22PM (2 children)
Sometimes I wonder if there's a relation between the job market for software developers and willingness to contribute to Open Source projects. Like... does a shortage of work mean more OSS, perhaps to help out with the ol' resume?
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 5, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday February 19, @06:19PM
I bet it always helps with the resume regardless of economic conditions.
Something I've personally experienced during downturns is "we can't afford the $$$$$$$$$$ labview but we can install Node-RED" with an adjacent keep looking busy during slack times by contributing. "we use it anyway so improving it is helping ourselves" OK then.
Note that "contributing" source code is legally a messy area because of licensing. However contributing by doing stuff like bug triage is pretty safe WRT code licenses because it usually doesn't involve code. Can I replicate the problem in detail? Can I used git-bisect to pinpoint when the bug was introduced? Stuff like that.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Unixnut on Wednesday February 19, @09:23PM
Hmm, there is a relation to the job market and my OSS project contributions, my anecdotal evidence is that the busier I got at work, the less time I had to hack on OSS projects.
It makes sense, I contributed the most to OSS (including starting my own OSS projects) when I was a student. At the time I had loads of free time and was eager to learn and apply my knowledge to something, so I would contribute to OSS projects and learn from the experience. Likewise I launched my own OSS projects, primarily to "scratch an itch" and then share it so others don't have to re-invent the wheel. Some of them became popular enough that there is a small community around them.
However as I got older and I started spending more time at work doing IT/techy stuff, the will to work on OSS went down. After a long day hacking on some code, or debugging some annoying issue, the last thing I want to do is come home and stare at a screen for a few more hours, doing the exact same thing on OSS projects. In fact usually I don't even want to see a screen after work.
While I do like contributing to OSS the problem is that does not result in any earnings. While I would love to be able to resign from the daily grind and get paid good rates to work on OSS projects only a small percentage of OSS developers are lucky enough to get such an offer.
I am not one of those lucky few, I need to put food on the table and keep a roof over my head so when time is tight paid work gets priority, which is why my projects have been mostly languishing/idle for the last few years.
It doesn't help that the attitude of some users is that you owe them the level of support as if it was professional software. Lots of requests for support, or to fix their issue quickly, or to add new features that they really want/need, but nobody would like to financially contribute towards the cost of development. I tried adding donation buttons and BTC addresses to make it easy for people to contribute, but there was no interest.
The only good thing is that 2-3 other people actually contributed code as well as helped with the support/questions, but its a very small percentage of the people who actually use the software. It can be quite a thankless job being an OSS contributor. Once upon a time it got you a bit of tech respect as well, but nowadays everyone has a github account and their own OSS projects, so its no longer anything special.
So for me at least I rarely contribute to OSS projects while I am employed. If I am between jobs for a few months to a year I will probably start contributing again just to keep my skills in practice. At the end of the day OSS is primarily a hobby for most of the people doing it.
Yet OSS for most users just means "free software" as in not having to pay, but otherwise they expect it to be like professional software (if not better). It has worried me for a few years that the lack of being able to finance OSS development in any meaningful way means that eventually OSS developers will give up, either due to burnout or due to having to switch to working on proprietary software in order to survive financially. The result of which will be a slow stagnation/abandonment of projects, as well as a degradation in the quality of the code being written.
Considering how much of the worlds technology is now built on top of OSS software, the degradation and abandonment of OSS software by developers would have wide ranging impact.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 19, @05:51PM
no comment necessary
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Wednesday February 19, @06:22PM (1 child)
I realize that journalism is making old look new again to sell fresh new ads, but has anything changed at all about this story in the last 1/4 to 1/3 of a century? Maybe more? I think not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 21, @01:20PM
Clearly you're not one of the lucky 10,000 [xkcd.com].
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Wednesday February 19, @07:35PM (2 children)
I believe the answer to these problems is better patronage. But how to get there? What systems of crowdfunding we currently have are still too new to have ironed out the many problems. One of the worst problems is fraud. Anything to do with money brings out all the scammers and shysters. It's like the old Biblical saying: "love of money is the root of all evil". Need more vetting. One not very good answer to that is to take the money out of the picture, but then we have the current situation in which open source maintainers are not fairly and adequately compensated.
Most unappreciative users aren't stupid, nor unfair nor unsympathetic. But they don't have much understanding of the difficulties. I think this quality of people not being completely selfish all the time is a big reason why copyright has not collapsed. The fans keep copyright afloat. That mechanism for supporting art has lots of problems, but it's what people know.
Cautionary tales show how various measures that could serve as criteria for awarding funds have been gamed and manipulated. For example, in the SF/Fantasy genre of fiction, in the 1980s the works of a mediocre to bad author, L. Ron Hubbard, were the #1 best selling books. How? He had fanatical followers who spent a great deal of money to pump the sales. They bought massive numbers of his books, then sent them back into the bookstore distribution channels to be sold again, mostly to them. And again and again. The books most certainly did not merit that #1 best seller accolade. More recently, I have heard that the Hugo Awards have been gamed in a similar manner. Groups (such as the Sad Puppies) have manipulated the voting, to get mediocre polemic work that award. The Nebula Award could not be manipulated in that fashion, but I hardly think it is immune to improper influence. Dealing with that kind of stuff is one of the major problems any sort of crowdfunding would have to handle somehow.
An example of keeping money from corrupting things is the moderation system right here on SN, and similar systems used elsewhere. Suppose, in addition to compensating the maintainers of SN, money was used to encourage and reward quality posting? Get paid a cent for every up mod, 2 cents for every reply. Maybe track reads, too. You'd soon have automated sock puppet accounts swarming in to upvote posts.
One other area I suspect of such scamming is scientific publishing. When the author pays model was introduced, academic publishers asked a great deal of money. Like, thousands of $. Pretty soon you had all these new journals springing up to gladly accept research on the author pays model, at far lower but still very profitable prices for the scammers running the new journal. Only $500!
(Score: 3, Informative) by Gaaark on Thursday February 20, @12:24AM (1 child)
Heh: i bought one of the books in the Mission Earth series ("So many books in the series they had to make up a new word: Dekalogy!" or some such shite).
It was so infantile and bad, and also probably could have been only 5 books or less except it was all large print and double spaced or some such crap.
REALLY bad writing.
Wished i hadn't spent the money.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 3, Informative) by bzipitidoo on Thursday February 20, @02:32AM
Yeah, Mission Earth was a stinker. When I was a teen, I had a much higher tolerance for bad writing, preferred SF, and the #1 bestseller banner fooled me. My tolerance came from the relief of not having to write a book report on it for English class. But that one broke me. I actually made it as far as the 4th book before I quit. Just loaded with racism and sexism, and twisted tech, the skeletally thin, glacially slow, and bad plotting only a framework to hang all that on. That's the only series I abandoned before finishing, and I've read several other bad ones. Spock's Brain is a much better story than Mission Earth.
(Score: 4, Funny) by drussell on Wednesday February 19, @08:07PM
While the site was down this morning, I was paying closer attention to the openwrt IRC support channel.
Check out the clueless conversation from this entitled ass-hat, trying to get support for a completely unrelated module, running on a fork of a 10-year old fork of openwrt, on the openwrt forum:
https://textbin.net/bqqzjn2yjc [textbin.net]
Absolutely boggles the mind.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by mrpg on Wednesday February 19, @08:32PM (4 children)
They'll have to begin to treat it as a hobbie. And for the entitled users a simple response:
Your message is very important for us. Please hold.
Or a Linus' answer.
(Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Wednesday February 19, @10:56PM (2 children)
Exactly this. To be clear, the fault lies with the users (including free-loading corps) putting maintainers under that much pressure. No doubt about that.
However, maintainers should not so easily cave to users blaring in their ear going "I need a new release, it's been 5 hours since your last release, where's my newer release". They should learn to say "no" a bit more often... There's no shame in saying no, there's no need to always say yes. What's the worst that can happen? Someone forking the project and taking over the sentiment of feeling squeezed as a maintainer? Sounds like a win to me...
A stern reply along the lines of: "There will be a release when I have the time and desire to do so, if you don't like it fork the code or fork off. Until that time, go acquaint your extremities with some Silicon Dioxide."
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Wednesday February 19, @11:53PM (1 child)
Right, like Debian years ago: it'll be ready when it's ready.
What was it last year, a maintainer was pressured to add another maintainer, and a bug was introduced, and a guy found it because he noticed ssh was one second slower? there were always people harassing this maintainer.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Thursday February 20, @01:00AM
Wasn't that what Blizzard used to say about the release data for their games?
It wasn't just the free-software world that spoke this way.
(Score: 2) by KritonK on Thursday February 20, @05:23AM
Or, as a friend of mine often replies: "This is a great suggestion! I've already put it in my to do list."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by tangomargarine on Wednesday February 19, @08:45PM
Four hours a *month*? "You can work on it one hour a week paid"? I guess it's better than nothing, but so low it almost seems insulting rather than just not pay you for it at all. Like people I've heard say if you get lousy service at a restaurant, tip the waiter a penny to show you're *really* mad at them.
"Is that really true?" "I just spent the last hour telling you to think for yourself! Didn't you hear anything I said?"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Thursday February 20, @10:44AM
As I've got older and my financial situation has improved, I've started up some regular small donations to some projects. You won't be surprised to hear that I have regular donations to Slackware, but I'm also in the FSF and have a monthly subscription to LibreOffice. There are a few others I really should think about.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].