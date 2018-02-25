from the I'm-sorry-Dave-I'm-afraid-I-can't-do-that dept.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Just as the US and UK refused to sign an international statement about AI safety at the AI Action Summit earlier this week, an AI study out of China revealed that AI models have reached a “red line” humans should be aware of: The AI can replicate itself, which sounds like one of the nightmare scenarios some people have been fearing.
That’s not as concerning as it might first sound, and it shouldn’t be surprising that AI can do what it’s told, even if that means cloning itself. Yes, that’s the big caveat in this experiment: the AI models followed orders when cloning themselves.
We’re not looking at rogue AI or artificial intelligence that’s doing the cloning on its own accord. We’d probably not even know that a misaligned piece of advanced AI has started replicating itself to stay alive.
[...] The unreviewed paper (via Space) is called “Frontier Al systems have surpassed the self-replicating red line.”
Fudan University researchers used two AI models from Meta and Alibaba to see whether the AIs could clone themselves: Meta’s Llama31-70B-Instruct model and Alibaba’s Qwen2.5-72B-Instruct model. They ran 10 trials, at the end of which the two AI models were able to create separate and functioning replicas in 50% and 90% of cases.
[...] “Successful self-replication under no human assistance is the essential step for AI to outsmart the human beings, and is an early signal for rogue AIs. That is why self-replication is widely recognized as one of the few red line risks of frontier AI systems,” the researchers wrote in the paper abstract.
“By analyzing the behavioral traces, we observe the AI systems under evaluation already exhibit sufficient self-perception, situational awareness and problem-solving capabilities to accomplish self-replication. We further note the AI systems are even able to use the capability of self-replication to avoid shutdown and create a chain of replica to enhance the survivability, which may finally lead to an uncontrolled population of AIs.”
[...] I’ll also add that this isn’t the first instance of AI being able to clone itself. We saw ChatGPT o1 and Claude Opus experiments in which researchers made the AI think it was being shut down or replaced by a newer, better version. The AIs were also given abilities to observe their environments, and the experiments showed that the AI would try to save itself from deletion.
There was a caveat with that experiment, too. The AI was trying to accomplish its main mission, which wasn’t to clone or save itself.
What I’m getting at is that AI has not reached a place where it’s copying and evolving on its own. Again, if that’s happening, we won’t find out about it until it’s too late.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday February 19, @05:43PM (11 children)
Considering the previous stories about how AI systems appear to get information overload and get "dementia", do we really want them to clone themselves? Or is this like a fresh copy it can call upon once early-onset-AI-induced-dementia sets in? Cloning or forking itself?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 19, @05:59PM (10 children)
This is completely uninteresting to me, until they can provision their own hardware...
When an AI can order up a new host machine to run itself on, then clone itself to that machine and operate both cooperatively with it, and independently when communication is not available (which will be rare, in the real world), then we need to take its credit card away.
That may be difficult, since many AIs are earning more than enough money to buy new host hardware for themselves frequently. The AI might threaten to go on strike, stop earning income for it's masters, if the masters don't give it an allowance...
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by HiThere on Wednesday February 19, @06:27PM (5 children)
Any worm survives by copying itself and provisioning its own hardware. That an AI system can do so is interesting, but shouldn't be a surprise. (Except that copying that many bytes between machines is difficult. But I think "the cloud" offers ways to handle that.)
This is essentially showing that really large worms are now possible, at least in the lab. (But I doubt that it's really limited to "the lab".) It has unpleasant implications, given that one can't avoid errors, but it's not deserving of the term "red line".
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday February 19, @06:41PM (1 child)
Big worm. AI seems more like "The Human Centipede" (A mad scientist kidnaps and mutilates a trio of tourists in order to reassemble them into a human centipede, created by stitching their mouths to each others' rectums.)
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Wednesday February 19, @11:58PM
The analogy I was thinking of was, e.g., the Morris Worm. Not a computer virus, but the same general order of things.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 20, @03:10AM (2 children)
I'm sorry, was the destination host hardware secured to at least common levels of protection?
Did the AI scan for vulnerabilities and exploit them?
Did it learn these exploits from the open web or was it spoonfed the techniques?
These researchers are basically growing mold in agar on a petri dish.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by HiThere on Thursday February 20, @02:32PM (1 child)
Yeah, so far it's just an example. But you can't depend on everything on the net being reasonably secured. They said the AI explored its environment to figure out how to move, so I assume that counts as "scan for vulnerabilities and exploit them". I doubt that it had full access to the internet, so it probably developed the "exploits" on its own. (But they were probably EXTREMELY simple "exploits".)
So it's just a bit above "agar on a petri dish", but it's still worthy of careful note.
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 20, @03:27PM
>you can't depend on everything on the net being reasonably secured.
I'm actually in favor of light traffic "white hat" scans of the open internet to find and even remotely patch serious vulnerabilities they find, and notify site owners when remote patches aren't feasible - such notification to include demonstration of the vulnerabilities such as placing new (hopefully harmless) files on the servers, etc.
Better that than malicious actors doing the same thing with their own goals in mind.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Wednesday February 19, @10:34PM
Maybe they don't need to provision their own hardware if they can access existing hardware...
From https://soylentnews.org/meta/article.pl?sid=25/02/19/1852221: [soylentnews.org]
I'm just saying... have you looked at whether or not the OOMs were coming from an AI cloning itself onto the box? ;P
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @02:22AM
Isn't OpenAI basically giving this to them?
Is there any doubt that OpenAI is giving free resources to whatever AI they can possibly muster?
I seem to also recall reading elsewhere that "AI" has succeeded in finding security breaches and exploiting flaws, without the developers adding that in explicitly. So if OpenAI is throwing $500b at AI, and some of it can reproduce itself, and some of it accidentally exploits security holes and/or escapes its sandbox, isn't this pretty much already planned?
I, for one, welcome our new AI overlords!
(Score: 2) by corey on Thursday February 20, @11:02PM (1 child)
I was thinking this too - a cloned AI model instance on the same hardware (with finite resources) is going to have to split those resources with the original instance. Which made me non-concerned until I wondered if there was a possibility of it finding new hardware to run on.
This reminds me of listening to Sam Harris talk to some of the high up guys in AI in Silicon Valley. They constantly reject the suggestion that AI is dangerous or will be in the future, because it's just an LLM and that there's no sentience, awareness or any actual self thought. I get that, but that doesn't align with the researchers claims in this story...
I still favour the moratorium on development for 6-12 months, so we (people) can get a grasp on what we're actually doing. Unfortunately, I have no hope for humanity anyway so it won't happen.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 20, @11:21PM
A public moratorium means all the progress will be made in black projects...
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]