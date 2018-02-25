Record-breaking neutrino is most energetic ever detected:
Highest energy cosmic neutrino so far 120PeV (120x1015eV)
Astrophysicists have observed the most energetic neutrino ever. The particle — which probably came from a distant galaxy — was spotted by the Cubic Kilometre Neutrino Telescope (KM3NeT), a collection of light-detecting glass spheres on the floor of the Mediterranean Sea, on 13 February 2023. Researchers monitoring the telescope did not notice the detection until early 2024, when they completed the first analysis of their data. They unveiled it as a potentially record event last year at a conference in Milan, Italy, but did not disclose details such as the timing, direction or energy of the neutrino.
"We had to convince ourselves that it wasn't something strange or weird with the telescope," says Paschal Coyle, a neutrino physicist at Aix-Marseille University in France and KM3NeT spokesperson. The result was published on 12 February in Nature1, and will be described in four preprints due to be posted on the arXiv preprint server.
Neutrinos are electrically neutral particles more than one million times lighter than an electron. They are typically produced in nuclear reactions such as those at the centre of the Sun, from which they emerge with energies on the order of millions of electronvolts (106 eV). But for more than 10 years, researchers have been recording neutrinos carrying unprecedented energies of up to several quadrillion electronvolts (1015 eV, or 1 petaelectronvolt), which are thought to originate in distant galaxies. (The most energetic particle ever detected, at 320,000 PeV, was not a neutrino but a cosmic ray dubbed the Oh-My-God particle.)
KM3NeT consists of strings of sensitive light detectors anchored to the sea floor at a depth of around 3,500 metres off the coast of the Italian island of Sicily, as well as in a second, smaller array near Toulon, France. These sensors pick up light emitted by high-energy, electrically charged particles such as muons. Muons are continuously raining down on Earth's surface, because they are produced when cosmic rays hit air molecules. But occasionally, a cosmic neutrino that smashes into the planet's surface also produces a muon.
In the February 2023 event detected by the Sicily observatory, the team estimated that the muon carried 120 PeV of energy, on the basis of the unusual amount of light it produced. The particle's path was close to horizontal with respect to Earth's surface and travelled eastwards, towards Greece.
Journal Reference:
The KM3NeT Collaboration. Observation of an ultra-high-energy cosmic neutrino with KM3NeT. Nature 638, 376–382 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-08543-1
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Covalent on Wednesday February 19, @06:20PM (5 children)
120 PeV is about 0.02J. How much energy is that? If this neutrino hit you instead of the ocean and it happened to interact with an atom in your skin, you might be able to feel it.
That's an absolutely bananas amount of energy, considering that billions and billions of neutrinos stream through your body every second without you even noticing.
It'd be like being hit by a mosquito flying in your direction and the resulting collision creating an explosion that obliterates a continent.
I can't wait to see if they figure out what could have produced this neutrino!
You can't rationally argue somebody out of a position they didn't rationally get into.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 19, @06:46PM (4 children)
> I can't wait to see if they figure out what could have produced this neutrino!
I mean, in actual fact there are entire galaxies moving at deep redshift velocities away from eachother. It's not like relative speeds approach c are even rare. I'd like to imagine colliding with that shit.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Covalent on Wednesday February 19, @06:51PM
Fair, but this neutrino must have been made from something significantly more powerful than even a relativistic galaxy. Colliding quasars? A black hole ripping apart a neutron star? A hypernova of a Generation 1 star? Who knows?
You can't rationally argue somebody out of a position they didn't rationally get into.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Thursday February 20, @12:39AM (2 children)
An extreme redshift would reduce the neutrino's energy.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Thursday February 20, @01:19PM (1 child)
Redshifts...I wonder if these can be caused by interactions between gravity and time.
If the speed of light is constant, but time isn't guaranteed constant, would that change it's frequency?
Are we ( the whole universe ) in a closed gravitational well ( aka "black hole")?
I am not a student of this, so my conjecture is apt to be quite wrong.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Thursday February 20, @05:22PM
The redshift is caused by a motion difference between where the particle came from (over there) and where the particle arrives (here). This motion difference is basically the expansion of the universe.
Motion-induced redshift a special-relativistic thing. Relative motion transforms momentum and energy just as it transforms distance and time.