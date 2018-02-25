https://newatlas.com/environment/indoor-air-pollution-scented-terpenes/
Using scented products indoors changes the chemistry of the air, producing as much air pollution as car exhaust does outside, according to a new study. Researchers say that breathing in these nanosized particles could have serious health implications.
When you hear or see the words 'air pollution,' you most likely think of things like factories and car exhaust. That's pollution that is out there – outside your house. But have you thought about how you're contributing to air pollution inside of where you live by using seemingly innocuous products like scented, non-combustible candles?
New research by Purdue University, the latest in a series of Purdue-led studies, examined how scented products – in this case, flame-free candles – are a significant source of nanosized particles small enough to get deep into your lungs, posing a potential risk to respiratory health
"A forest is a pristine environment, but if you're using cleaning and aromatherapy products full of chemically manufactured scents to recreate a forest in your home, you're actually creating a tremendous amount of indoor air pollution that you shouldn't be breathing in," said Nusrat Jung, an assistant professor in Purdue's Lyles School of Civil and Construction Engineering and co-corresponding author of the study's.
Scented wax melts are marketed as a flameless, smoke-free, non-toxic alternative to traditional candles, a safer way of making your home or office smell nice. To assess the truth of these claims, the researchers comprehensively measured the nanoparticles formed when they warmed wax melts in their mechanically ventilated test house. The tiny house is actually an architectural engineering laboratory called the Purdue Zero Energy Design Guidance for Engineers (zEDGE) lab. Designed and engineered to test the energy efficiency of a larger building, it's full of sensors that monitor the impact of everyday activities on indoor air quality.
"To understand how airborne particles form indoors, you need to measure the smallest nanoparticles – down to a single nanometer," said Brandon Boor, associate professor in civil engineering at Purdue and the study's other corresponding author. "At this scale, we can observe the earliest stages of new particle formation, where fragrances react with ozone to form tiny molecular clusters."
The researchers knew from their previous research that new nanoparticle formation was initiated by terpenes – aromatic compounds that determine the smell of things like plants and herbs – released from the melts and reacting with indoor atmospheric ozone (O3). They'd found that activities such as mopping the floor with a terpene-rich cleaning agent, using a citrus-scented air freshener, or applying scented personal care products like deodorant inside the zEDGE house resulted in pulsed terpene emissions to the indoor air within five minutes. Conversely, using essential oil diffusers or peeling citrus fruits caused a more gradual increase in terpenes.
In the present study, heating the scented wax contributed significantly to the number of new particles formed in the indoor air, particularly those smaller than 100 nanometers (nm). The resulting atmospheric concentrations were over one million nanoparticles per cubic centimeter (106 cm-3), which is comparable to concentrations emitted by traditional lighted candles (106 cm-3), gas stoves (105 – 107 cm-3), diesel engines (103 – 106 cm-3), and natural gas engines (106 – 107 cm-3). By comparison, there were no significant terpene emissions when unscented wax melts were heated.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by donkeyhotay on Thursday February 20, @12:29AM
Trust me, there are times, after a massive dump, that you're not gonna mind a few nano particles from the Febreze.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by lonehighway on Thursday February 20, @01:07AM (1 child)
At this point in civilization, this doesn’t rank among things to worry about.
(Score: 2, Funny) by optotronic on Thursday February 20, @02:20AM
But it is something we can easily change on an individual basis!
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Undefined on Thursday February 20, @03:00AM (12 children)
Other things that impact air quality (as measured by commercial air quality sensors such as this one [amazon.com]):
But you know what scented candles have in common with almost none of those? I like the way they smell. :)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by boltronics on Thursday February 20, @03:24AM (11 children)
Until recently, I had neighbours from India that rented just across the hall from my apartment. Nice people, but they used to regularly burn scented candles, and the smell was so strong that it would cause my apartment to be filled with the smell also. We had to resort to blocking all of the gaps under and around the front door with rags and open the outside balcony doors just to remove the smell.
I don't know how they lived with it, honestly. They had kids there too. If this report was published sooner, I'd probably have reported this to the building manager on health and safety grounds so I would have a stronger case to get them to stop. At least my partner and I did our best to block the most of it, and I've long suspected that these products can't be good for you.
Maybe they should have cancer warning labels on them like they have all over boxes of cigarettes?

(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @04:29AM
No DEI now. Probably good to go!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @04:52AM
On the bright side, if TFA is right about the negative health impact, they'll die earlier than you and you'll have some time of your life free of those specific nanoparticles. About half an year, maybe.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 20, @05:10AM (8 children)
Devil's advocate:
Was there a demonstrated risk of such? The FA only mentions "these nanosized particles could have serious health implications."
Then, should we put a warning on the Blue Mountains [wikipedia.org] with a "Living in this area will expose you to eucalyptol [wikipedia.org] nanoparticles, which could have serious health implications" warning?
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by boltronics on Thursday February 20, @06:17AM (7 children)
Good point. I don't know.
I'm not from the USA, but I've seen various products over the years that state "known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm". I wonder if California had to demonstrate that the product contents were responsible for those things in people or, if a range of things are on the list that require the warning, that most of those things are sufficiently similar to a known-problematic one, where one could reasonably conclude that the range of items would be harmful?
Regardless, selling a project that some might reasonably think is safe when it's likely not should be just grounds to put a warning on the box IMO. Let the customer decide.
It's GNU/Linux dammit!
(Score: 4, Informative) by c0lo on Thursday February 20, @08:08AM (5 children)
Do you remember a period of your professional life in which you were using one of the first generations of notepads (9-10" screen?) with a 3 USB dongles RAID in managing a network somewhere close to the Melbourne Art museum? (your nick whispers me something, I'm not sure if it isn't my tinnitus tho').
If you have time to satisfy your curiosity Proposition 65 statute [ca.gov] and How Chemicals Are Added to the Proposition 65 List [ca.gov].
The TLDR: yes, there's a process involving independent researchers, slightly more biased towards "precautionary principle" than FDA processes.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by boltronics on Thursday February 20, @08:45AM (4 children)
I had one of the old HP TouchPads running WebOS at one point, but I mostly used devices much smaller back then with a physical keyboard, such as a Toshiba Libretto 110CT, an EeePC 701 or my N900. I also worked for at a few companies around that time that are all on or very close to St. Kilda Road, which is the same road where the National Gallery of Victoria is located (if that's perhaps what you meant?). As for networks, could you mean the network for CA's Threat division, or perhaps Outlet Gateway routers at TabCorp?
I also have a USB hub with a RAID6 array of USB dongles on it from around that era that I used regularly.
However, my USB hub has 5 dongles, not 3, so you're probably thinking of somebody else.
Thanks for the links. Very helpful.
It's GNU/Linux dammit!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 20, @09:57AM (3 children)
CA's Threat division it was (your nick is quite peculiar, my ear didn't trick me).
I was the QA automation manager and I promised you something in return for some nights at the office battling a rookit outbreak at an enterprise client (we needed a custom standalone Linux ISO with the cure binary in the boot sequence).
I should still have one of first version of OLPC-Australia/Oceania "give 1 get 1" (that I had in mind as the "something" for the night) - if you are interested in retro-computing or just a piece of (notebook) history, I can try to dig it up.
Did it have 5 at that time too? I think it was an Eee
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by boltronics on Friday February 21, @02:15AM (1 child)
Wow! A small world it is. If I remember correctly, you were a Morrowind fan?
That custom ISO project was fun! It was great to see a silly hobby of mine back then (customising Live CDs) actually have a practical use case. Of course, the tool it executed on boot was the real star of the show.
That OLPC machine is very cool. I can't really take it these days as I live in a high-rise apartment where storage space is limited (and I already take too much stuff I don't need from the building e-waste area), but it's awesome that you have one!
I'm confident that it did. It was a black EeePC 701 (like this [wikipedia.org]). Unfortunately I don't have it anymore. I used it so much that the power button broke, and it was too old to have any practical value so I had it recycled.
I do still have the USB hub as shown here [systemsaviour.com], where I'm showing how I used to have it attached to the back of the EeePC, only on a different laptop (which was one of my e-waste finds).
In my website downloads [systemsaviour.com] folder, I still have the usbraid-0.1.1.tar.gz [systemsaviour.com] scripts I wrote from back in the day, and looking at the script header we have:
# RAID device nodes. Uses BASH expansion.
# eg. '/dev/sd{g..k}' = '/dev/sdg /dev/sdh /dev/sdi /dev/sdj /dev/sdk'
declare -r USBdevs='/dev/usbraid{a..e}'
Also from the README:
implying that I indeed always had 5 USB drives. :) But your memory is still very good.
It's GNU/Linux dammit!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 21, @03:31AM
Yeap.
Without the delivery vector, the payload was useless. We were lucky to have you and your skill around.
Cool, I'll keep it for you for the time when you become a suburbanite, if ever. I seem to remember your astonishment on why the heck someone (me at that moment) would want to live at the country-side?
I can only wish, but thank you.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by boltronics on Friday February 21, @02:33AM
Minor correction: According to this [systemsaviour.com] post I wrote in January 2012, I was using RAID0 on the EeePC for better performance than I was getting from the internal storage. I switched to RAID6 a bit later (probably after leaving CA/HCL and no longer using the EeePC) when I started using USB RAID for my crypto wallets.
It's GNU/Linux dammit!
(Score: 2) by sjames on Friday February 21, @09:36PM
Most of those things probably don't actually contain anything carcinogenic. It's just that there's a huge fine for not putting that sticker where it is required, but no penalty for putting it where it isn't needed. So do you hire a lawyer and an analytical chemist to see or just slap a sticker on it and be sure?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @03:23AM (1 child)
Are candles with flame worse or better than the study? The article doesn't discuss. I'm curious.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @06:15AM
> “In some cases,” she explains, “these cheaper products have more formaldehyde-generating materials and a lower melting point. It’s been suggested — but not proven — that cheaper candles are more dangerous because they have more volatile organic carbons in them.”
> suggests skipping candles that have been dyed. “The dye used to color the candles has benzidine in it,” she says, which is also linked to an increased risk of bladder cancer.
> There isn’t any science that suggests scented candles are inherently more dangerous than the unscented variety. Like all candles, they release volatile organic compounds, but do so in quantities that shouldn’t pose a health risk.
> When you burn a candle, you release hydrocarbons into the air. In particular, burning candles releases trace quantities of toluene and benzene.
Meh.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by rage-granola on Thursday February 20, @01:56PM (1 child)
I can’t stand the smell of all those odorizer products, including most perfumes, and always figured it was just my propensity to granola. Turns out I was just being healthy all along!
Seriously, indoor air pollution is a pretty serious things, and with all the sealing they do on construction in the last 35 years or so it can become a protracted problem, this seems like an obvious finding.
Related, I’ve noted that fewer and fewer kids, young kids, are ok with being dirty. Many people are super sensitive to natural dirt and ‘germs.’ Seems like this will probably have a lot of unintended consequences; in fact, now I think about it, I read a study about health problems due to falling natural resistences from loving in overly sterile environments.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 20, @08:14PM
Before modern times, and even in modern times, it is a messy business.
