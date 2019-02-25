Arm is Reportedly Developing its Own in-House Chip
The new CPU could be a piece in the $500 billion Stargate AI project:
Chip designer Arm plans to unveil its own processor this year with Meta as the launch customer, The Financial Times reported. The chip would be a CPU designed for servers in data centers and would have the potential to be customized for clients. Manufacturing would be outsourced to a contract fab plant like TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.) and the first in-house chip could be revealed as early as this summer, according to the FT's sources.
Last month, Arm parent Softbank announced the Stargate project, a partnership with OpenAI to build up to $500 billion worth of AI infrastructure. Arm, along with Microsoft and NVIDIA, is a key technology partner for the project. Arm's chip could now play a role in that project, and also in Jony Ive's mysterious AI-powered personal device, reportedly being developed in collaboration with OpenAI's Sam Altman, according to the report.
[...] The move would put Arm in direct competition with many of its own customers like NVIDIA, which manufacturers its own Arm-based server CPUs. To date, Arm has never made its own chips — instead, it licenses its technology and patents to major companies like Apple. Those companies then customize the designs for their own needs and use a contract manufacturer like TSMC or Samsung to build the chips.
Arm recruits from customers as it plans to sell its own chips
Arm has begun recruiting from its own customers and competing against them for deals as it pushes toward selling its own chips, according to people familiar with the matter and a document viewed by Reuters.
Arm supplies the crucial intellectual property that firms such as Apple and Nvidia license to create their own central processing units (CPUs). It has also been seeking to expand its profits and revenues through a range of tactics, including considering whether to sell chips of its own.
Arm appears to be ramping up that effort.
The UK-based company has sought to recruit executives from licensees, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. And Arm is competing against Qualcomm, one of its largest customers, to sell data center CPUs to Meta Platforms, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The tech provider's moves to build out its own chip business could upend an industry that has long viewed the company as a neutral player rather than a competitor, by forcing companies who rely on Arm technology to consider whether they will end up competing against the firm for business.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @04:48AM
Really? TSMC stands for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co? And CPU stands for Central Processing Unit? Who knew these things, thanks to the Editor for making that clear!
(Score: 5, Touché) by janrinok on Thursday February 20, @07:09AM
Yet when we do not explain acronyms other community members complain about that too.
Go grab another coffee and mourn the wasted seconds you have just lost reading this response. Well, at least grab the coffee.... :D
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 3, Funny) by anubi on Thursday February 20, @01:07PM
I am glad you do. I remember well being overwhelmed with acronyms when I first entered this trade, and even these days, so many acronyms may need disambiguation.
I remember personally thinking TSMC had something to do with the marine corps at one time.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 20, @08:03PM
There are too many TLAs (Three Letter Acronyms) and TPLAs (Three Plus Letter Acronyms). Many of them, such as CPU, are so commonly used that they are thought of as words. Eventually they are promoted to being full fledged words with all the rights and privileges including being inducted into spell checkers.
Now excuse me while I re-IPL my system.
Fact: We get heavier as we age due to more information in our heads. When no more will fit it accumulates as fat.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday February 21, @12:35AM
Initial Program Load... that's an old one. Sounds like IBM - speak .
Is it still in common use, or has it been replaced by "boot"?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday February 21, @03:04PM
I like to wear a pear of heavy duty IPLs when there is heavy snow.
Fact: We get heavier as we age due to more information in our heads. When no more will fit it accumulates as fat.
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Thursday February 20, @07:12AM
Oh, I forgot to mention - it is from the quoted part of the article. Why should we change it?
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bd on Thursday February 20, @07:22AM
Seems like quite a bold move... made by a bold and dashing C-level idiot.
Literally all of their customers... look at them differently now.
I mean, there is a reason TSMC doesn't make their own chips...
Guess it's time to brush up my RISC-V...
(Score: 5, Informative) by turgid on Thursday February 20, @10:22AM
The C-level types at ARM are certainly flailing around looking for good ideas. Recently I gather that licensing costs (for their tool chain) have gone way up. The last thing I worked on was getting ported to the GNU tool chain for that very reason.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 4, Interesting) by DannyB on Thursday February 20, @08:06PM
I am very interesting in seeing RISC V take off and be widely used.
I seem to be under the impression that it will take some deep pockets of capital to get all of the IP designed.
Will there be redundant efforts to design competing implementations of RISC V chips that conform to the standard RISC V instruction sets?
It would be nice to have a bigger choice of competitive chips, and open source tool chains to build software for them.
Fact: We get heavier as we age due to more information in our heads. When no more will fit it accumulates as fat.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 21, @09:56AM
Interesting the way TFA implies that their customers "own" the engineers that ARM is offering jobs to. Shows C-Level thinking there.