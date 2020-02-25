from the can-you-hear-me-now? dept.
Are noise-cancelling headphones to blame for young people's hearing problems? They are not going deaf but the brain are having difficulty processing sounds. As it has not been trained on sorting out sounds and noise due to constant headphone usage filtering out the auditory realities.
... auditory processing disorder (APD), a neurological condition where the brain finds it difficult to understand sounds and spoken words.
Her audiologist and others in England are now calling for more research into whether the condition is linked to overuse of noise-cancelling headphones.
Five NHS audiology departments have told the BBC that there has been an increase in the number of young people referred to them from GPs with hearing issues - only to find their hearing is normal when tested and it is their ability to process sound that is struggling.
Noise-cancelling headphones do have their benefits, particularly for long-term ear health where their soundproofing feature can prevent high frequency and loud noise from reaching and damaging the ear - even while listening to music.
... by blocking everyday sounds such as cars beeping, there is a possibility the brain can "forget" to filter out the noise.
"You have almost created this false environment by wearing those headphones of only listening to what you want to listen to. You are not having to work at it,"
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cgkjvr7x5x6o
(Score: 5, Insightful) by DadaDoofy on Thursday February 20, @02:45PM (4 children)
"Noise-cancelling headphones do have their benefits"
Yes. They can save a marriage.
(Score: 4, Funny) by HeadlineEditor on Thursday February 20, @02:55PM (2 children)
No joke. I'd rather be deaf than insane.
(Score: 3, Funny) by janrinok on Thursday February 20, @03:20PM
Pardon? Speak up!
(Score: 4, Touché) by acid andy on Thursday February 20, @03:31PM
Why choose? I am on my way to both.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Tork on Thursday February 20, @03:09PM
(Score: 2, Funny) by acid andy on Thursday February 20, @03:28PM (2 children)
I had never had a pair of these in my life. Today I had just finished setting one up for the first time. I open SN. This article is at the top.
Seriously, all these coincidences must mean I am consuming far too many words every day.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @04:13PM (1 child)
Perhaps you manifested it by force of destiny -- Hallelujah!
(Score: 3, Funny) by acid andy on Thursday February 20, @07:44PM
Let's test that theory. *Concentrates* I manifest that this time next week, OpenAI will declare AI the most expensive con of all time, popping the bubble, and say that they will restructure to focus on mobile comedy sound effect app development. Trump, Musky and Zuck will simultaneously announce their resignations and their intent to join a remote Buddhist monastery. Later in the day, Bezos will announce his plan to run for the next president.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @03:57PM (1 child)
I reckon kids are just ignoring adults at a rate proportional to the amount of bullshit adults talk. We're at a nadir of bullshit - look at the news for fuck's sake - thus we have new levels of not listening.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @04:29PM
/nadir/zenith/. Although that might not be true either.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @04:18PM (5 children)
Related topic?
Older white male: as I age and lose my high frequency hearing, I also seem to be losing intelligibility of English-as-second-language speakers.
Lots of new engineers in the USA fit this category and I'm having trouble understanding some of them, in particular on zoom calls (their engineering is good, it's their voice I have problems with). Gets worse if they are in a conference room with a speaker phone (even a good one like a Polycon).
(Score: 2) by HeadlineEditor on Thursday February 20, @04:23PM (1 child)
I've experienced the same thing, but have so far attributed it to just a lack of patience and attention in general. If I have to struggle to understand someone, I reflexively ignore them. At least I think that's what's happening. Or maybe their ESL is worse these days. I don't know.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday February 21, @12:21AM
This is kind of part of my rant too. In the smartphone and tablet age, we should make an effort to touch things, since we coevolved with our senses. Selectively excising touch, which is a high-resolution part of our sensory input, can produce unexpected results in a brain that remains plastic (?) and adaptable throughout its life.
Similarly, selectively and consistently transforming auditory input might change auditory processing in an organism's plastic, adaptable brain. Cochlear implants work well to replace lost hearing, but the brain can and needs to retrain [dukehealth.org] (search for "amplifies sound" in the page) to relearn interpretation of sounds as language.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @05:04PM (1 child)
It's all about intonation and which syllables are stressed. Some words just don't register correctly when you hear them with the "wrong" stress, even when you're listening and ready for it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @05:27PM
> Some words just don't register correctly when you hear them with the "wrong" stress, even when you're listening and ready for it.
I think this is a good problem description (for me). I have noticed that with one particular person, my ability to understand him is increasing over time. He's been leading a zoom meeting every other week since the start of the year, and while I'd like to ignore him(grin), that really isn't the best response.
(Score: 2) by jman on Friday February 21, @02:04PM
Then their parent company - based in the Netherlands, who started in the 40's handling telemetry equipment for private air fields - got bought by Orange (French Telco, as here in U.S. we have T-Mobile), and this enterprise support moved to a new location: Cairo Egypt, which happened to be their main consumer support site.
Besides not being technically proficient - many didn't even know what a T1 loopback was, for example, and wanted to argue about it - the call was now coming from over 7 thousand miles away, so often full of static it was difficult to discern the english-as-a-third-or-fourth language the remote side was poorly using.
Good times.
The company for whom I did the work lost so many enterprise customers they went out of business.
For extra credit, turns out Orange really just wanted a fat fiber pipe the seller owned which ran between Northern Europe and U.S., so they didn't care about all those lucrative enterprise support contracts after all.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday February 20, @05:00PM
I would posit that society is louder and noisier than in previous generations. I've had APD my whole life, since well before noise cancelling headphones existed. I also have an older cousin who's had it all his life.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by EJ on Thursday February 20, @05:04PM (3 children)
I had a pair of noise-cancelling headphones years back, and they made my head feel funny. Then again, I'm very sensitive to high-frequency noises. I never could stand being in the TV section of stores as a kid with all the CRT humming.
I feel like there are still sounds being pumped into your ears that you just can't hear, but they probably do something bad. I don't have any scientific evidence of this, but noise-cancelling just feels like something is not right.
Instead of active-cancelling, I'd prefer to just have a stronger passive sound protection like muffs for the gun range. Maybe I'm being a little flat-eartherish here, but I don't take chances with my vision or hearing.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 20, @07:42PM (1 child)
I have had no problems with nose counseling headphones, used in moderation.
They help when I occasionally use them.
I remain just as sane as I ever was.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @09:46PM
Hmmm...nose headphones...new product category...must do web research.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 21, @01:36AM
However regarding the damage there's a scientific law possibly related to this. Energy isn't destroyed.
There's sound energy going into your ear from the sound. Then these active earphones _add_ energy to cancel the sound (unlike passive ones). The energy doesn't get destroyed though. Some of the energy would be dissipated as heat but with the way it works, that won't happen immediately. So if some of the extra energy still ends up in your ear you might have problems.
It's like one of those standing waves and wave interference stuff where some places have double height waves and other places are zero height, and yet others in between.
If some bits in your ear get wave heights that are too high for extended periods you might get damage even if it's not audible.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by jman on Friday February 21, @02:12PM
While they're great, and when in a work environment I really enjoy piping phone calls to them, listening to music, or just lessening the din around me, I do find that if they're worn more than an hour or two my head feels "tired" after they get switched off, like I've been concentrating too hard for too long.