Data storage has always depended on systems that toggle between "on" and "off" states. However, the physical size of the components storing these binary states has traditionally limited how much information can be packed into a device.
Now, researchers at the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering have developed a way to overcome this constraint. They've successfully demonstrated how missing atoms within a crystal structure can be used to store terabytes of data in a space no larger than a millimeter.
"We found a way to integrate solid-state physics applied to radiation dosimetry with a research group that works strongly in quantum, although our work is not exactly quantum," said first author Leonardo França, a postdoctoral researcher in Zhong's lab.
Their study, published in Nanophotonics, explores how atomic-scale crystal defects can function as individual memory cells, merging quantum methodologies with classical computing principles.
Led by assistant professor Tian Zhong, the research team developed this novel storage method by introducing rare-earth ions into a crystal. Specifically, they incorporated praseodymium ions into a yttrium oxide crystal, though they suggest the approach could extend to other materials due to rare-earth elements' versatile optical properties.
The memory system is activated by a simple ultraviolet laser, which energizes the rare-earth ions, causing them to release electrons. These electrons then become trapped in the crystal's natural defects. By controlling the charge state of these gaps, the researchers effectively created a binary system, where a charged defect represents a "one" and an uncharged defect represents a "zero."
[...] The researchers believe this breakthrough could redefine data storage limits, paving the way for ultra-compact, high-capacity storage solutions in classical computing.
Journal Reference: França, Leonardo V. S., Doshi, Shaan, Zhang, Haitao and Zhong, Tian. "All-optical control of charge-trapping defects in rare-earth doped oxides" Nanophotonics, 2025. https://doi.org/10.1515/nanoph-2024-0635
(Score: 4, Funny) by Username on Thursday February 20, @05:42PM (1 child)
So this is an advanced dvd. Maybe they will call it a Crystal Disk or CD, and we'll have CDs again. Full circle.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Thursday February 20, @08:05PM
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday February 20, @08:18PM (1 child)
I always thought the whole "Crystal" based technology from Superman's Fortress of Solitude, etc. was a bit out there. Seems like we may get Superman's Memory Crystal or whatever now. That's pretty interesting. Yes, I know crystals have been used in technology for a very long time. However, reading/writing from a crystal seems a lot more complicated than what a typical crystal may be used for.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 21, @08:34AM
Then I take it that DC Comics holds the patent/copyright on crystalline storage?
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Thursday February 20, @10:33PM (1 child)
I used to make jokes about ignorant people who thought computers ran on magic crystals -- and here we are...
(Score: 5, Funny) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday February 21, @03:37AM
To craft a magic crystal, you take a blank crystal of unsurpassed purity and burn an intricate geometry pattern formation onto it, with pure light.
How different is a CPU from that?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snotnose on Friday February 21, @12:05AM (2 children)
WTF does that even mean? Wavelength? square millimeter? cubic millimeter?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 21, @04:35AM (1 child)
God, I hate internet pedants. So useless.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Friday February 21, @11:19AM
Wait until you repeatedly see articles about power plant that give numbers with the unit "Megawatts per day", and they're not writing about ramp-up...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 21, @03:08AM (2 children)
I just bought a couple of 2TB external SSDs because they were cheap AF ($99.99 each)... They're the smallest I've seen yet: only 2.5" x 2.7" (64x69mm) 40 grams, and you can also get 4TB in that form factor.
800MB/s read speed USB-C (3.2) interfaced, Crucial x6 - no word if they are using TLC QLC which probably means QLC, but these are just going to be remote located backups, so hopefully they're not wearing too quickly.
Compare this with the first 2TB SSD I bought maybe 10 years back, which seemed small at the time but is probably 30-50x the volume of this chiclet.
I guess what I'm getting at is: when 4TB fits in such a form factor, how much data does one really need to squeeze into one's shirt pocket more comfortably than a 3.5" floppy?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday February 21, @04:04AM (1 child)
Actually, I am buying cheap 1T/2T SATA SSDs in plastic by lots and cracking them apart immediately, just because electronics inside takes only about 1/3 of usual 2.5'' brick mounting standard volume.
Literally, stuff like APACER Panther AS350 1T (3D NAND) can be cut in half by a handsaw with no damage to circuitry.
Kind of a stunt just to scare people... Well, I recommend to crack before staged cutting, for batches may differ.
That allows me to build spatially very small disk arrays with fair combined capacity and redundancy out of those boards which are also much easier to cool by airflow when opened.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Unixnut on Friday February 21, @02:30PM
Not a bad idea, and I noticed the same thing when we were required to destroy company SSDs after they were deprecated (they worked perfectly, but we were forbidden from reselling or taking them home). You could get away with just drilling a hole through the HDD platters, but the SSDs we had to crack open because we found that sometimes people would just drill a hole through the case, completely missing the actual circuitry inside.
At the moment my home array is 40TB of HDD and 2TB of SSD (240GB SSD array) but it does feel like I have reached a plateau of disk usage. I've had the 40TB (20TB usable) since 2018 and I've still not filled it up, despite having multiple copies/backups/snapshots and other stuff there (I've literally not bothered to delete anything in years).
Usually my arrays last 10-15 years before the failures start piling up enough to warrant a complete replacement/upgrade, the way technology is going I can imagine in 10 years time that I will replace all the HDDs with similar sized SSDs and go fully solid state everywhere (my PCs have been all solid state for a few years now).
Its an interesting moment where HDDs will no longer be a common occurrence outside of servers/enterprises, as its been the most long lived mechanical device still in common use in computers. Everything else from floppies to CDs and beyond are rare to be seen nowadays, but HDDs are still around.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday February 21, @02:35PM
It seems similar to something I saw proposed decades ago. That time the reason it didn't go anywhere was the complexity (and speed) of the read-write process.
