It has been nearly a decade since famed cryptographer and privacy expert Bruce Schneier released the book Data and Goliath: The Hidden Battles to Collect Your Data and Control Your World - an examination of how government agencies and tech giants exploit personal data. Today, his predictions feel eerily accurate.
At stake, he argued then, was a possibly irreversible loss of privacy, and the archiving of everything. As he wrote, science fiction author Charlie Stross described the situation as the "end of prehistory," in that every facet of our lives would be on a computer somewhere and available to anyone who knew how to find them.
Since the book was published, we've seen data harvesting continue, particularly for training AI models. The battle to keep even the most basic facts about us private seems all but lost.
We sat down with Bruce Schneier for an update on his work, and what we can expect in the future.
The Register: Data and Goliath came out nearly two years after Snowden's leaks and just months before Congress finally made a few moves on the surveillance issue with the USA Freedom Act. Ten years on, how do you feel things have changed, if at all?
At the same time, the information environment has gotten worse. More of our data is in the cloud, where companies have easier access to it. We have more Internet-of-Things devices around ourselves, which keep us under constant surveillance. And every one of us carries an incredibly sophisticated surveillance device around with us wherever we go: our smartphones. Everywhere you turn, privacy is losing.
The Register: If the mass privatization of the government that's looking likely happens, what are the implications of all that data being leased out to the private sector?
And by security, I mean two things. Obviously, there's the possibility that the data will be stolen and used by foreign governments and corporations. And there is the high probability that it will end up in the hands of data brokers, and then bought and sold and combined with other data.
Surveillance in the US is largely a corporate business; this will just make it worse.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by anubi on Thursday February 20, @10:37PM
"If you give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will hang him."
- Cardinal Richelieu
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 20, @10:57PM (1 child)
or domestic governments and corps. see also: current events.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 22, @07:25AM
I'm okay, I don't have any muslim friends.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Friday February 21, @01:01AM
That and other "battles" are now moot points.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Unixnut on Friday February 21, @02:15PM (1 child)
Is it really that hard for people to not post their private life on the internet?
Really the best way to keep your privacy (as much as possible) is to not post it online. I always consider everything I put online to be effectively public from thereon. Someone may scrape it, or it may be archived somewhere, leaked due to a security lapse, used to train a LLM, etc... you don't have any control really over what happens to the data once its set free.
I don't consider my privacy "lost". Sure someone willing to put in the effort to track me down can do so, but that was the case even before the internet was a thing.
It seems people have a compulsion to share all the details of their private life far and wide (see how big of a thing "social media" is) then act all surprised when they have no privacy and can't control what data they shared with the world after the effect.
Same deal with the "internet of things" and "cloud", if you don't have those devices and don't use the cloud, you don't have to worry about it. Nobody is forcing you to use those technologies.
Really the only technology I feel forced to use is a smartphone because more and more companies/govt services are becoming "app first", if not "app only" in the sense they don't even offer a website any more. Your choice are either to use the app (hence have a smartphone) or not be able to use the service at all, but even then I have an old smartphone with no personal data (beyond what the apps need) just for those apps. It has location disabled, no SIM card and is generally kept powered off and in a drawer unless I need to do something with the apps.
(Score: 3, Touché) by gawdonblue on Friday February 21, @11:33PM
Do you really think that your details aren't in hundreds of different corporate and government databases all over the place just because you are not posting on social media?
Those companies agregate data from everywhere about everyone.
For example, Meta has a policy of storing as much data about you as it can, even if you aren't signed up [facebook.com]. But that's alright, because part of that policy is that you can ask them to remove your data "as per applicable law". You may have a chance of getting (some of) it removed if you're in the EU.
In fact, don't be surprised if they know exactly who "Unixnut" is and aggregates their posts here along with lots of other stuff like everything that they buy with their credit card.
Cardinal Zuckalieu is having a field day...
(Score: 2) by Undefined on Friday February 21, @04:09PM
Worth a read [wikipedia.org].