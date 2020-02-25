from the worms-on-the-brain dept.
It started with a bizarre burning sensation in her feet. Over the next two days, the searing pain crept up her legs. Any light touch made it worse, and over-the-counter pain medicine offered no relief.
On the third day, the 30-year-old, otherwise healthy woman from New England went to an emergency department. Her exam was normal. Her blood tests and kidney function were normal. The only thing that stood out was a high number of eosinophils—white blood cells that become active with certain allergic diseases, parasitic infections, or other medical conditions, such as cancer. The woman was discharged and advised to follow up with her primary care doctor.
At home again, with little relief, a family member gave her a prescription sleep aid to help her get some rest. The next day, she awoke confused, saying she needed to pack for a vacation and couldn't be reasoned with to return to bed.
In a case report published in the New England Journal of Medicine, doctors explain how they figured out the source of her fiery symptoms—worms burrowing into her brain. By this point, she was alert but disoriented and restless. She couldn't answer questions consistently or follow commands.
Blood smear tests showed no evidence of parasites, and a computed tomography (CT) scan of her head showed no acute intracranial abnormalities. But, the results of a spinal tap showed a clear problem: her cerebrospinal fluid showed a count of 694 white blood cells per microliter. The reference range was 0 to 5.
They went through them one by one, crossing things off the list that didn't quite fit with everything they knew of her case. They ended with angiostrongyliasis, caused by the nematode (roundworm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, also known as rat lungworm.
[...] Humans crash this process by accidentally eating the L3 larvae. This can happen if they eat undercooked snails or slugs, or undercooked creatures that eat slugs or snails, such as land crabs, freshwater prawns, or frogs. The more troubling route is eating raw vegetables or fruits that are contaminated by snails or slugs. This is possible because the L3 larvae are present in mollusk slime. For instance, if a slug or snail traverses a leaf of lettuce, leaving a slime trail in its wake, the leaf can be contaminated with the larvae. The authors of the case study note that "the infectious dose of slime is not defined."
This nauseating roundworm is a known plague in Hawaii. In fact, it gained attention in recent years after sparking small outbreaks in the state. In 2017, there were 19 confirmed cases, but case totals in each of the years since have remained below 10.
In this case, the patient and her doctors decided to use a 14-day combination of the immunosuppressive steroid prednisone and the anti-parasitic drug albendazole.
Fortunately, the woman's symptoms cleared with the treatment, and she was discharged from the hospital after six days.
Makes me rethink eating salads and carrots and celery every day, trying to be healthy. Can't get worms from a cheeseburger, can you?
Actually if it's undercooked you can get all kinds of horrible parasites.
> eating salads and carrots and celery every day
I wash, rinse &/or vigorously brush my veges, before eating raw or before cooking. My intent was to remove dirt and nasty soil microorganisms, and now I'll add slug slime to the list.
This sounds exactly like a "House M.D." (my favorite all-time show) episode, including the treatment.
I have a good friend who is a veterinary M.D. (special program) who would never walk barefoot nor sit on nor touch grass. She knew of all of those parasites including the nematodes.
Some years ago there was speculation that Ancient Egypt's King Tutankhamen died from schistosomiasis [who.int] but that was discounted. Horrible disease nevertheless.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schistosomiasis [wikipedia.org]
While I'm at it I want to strongly caution everyone against overuse of any kind of pain killers, unless very carefully working with a doctor and his/her orders. In friends, family, acquaintances, I've seen many serious diseases be masked by pain killers, only to have the disease progress and in some cases become un-treatable.
A few weeks ago I myself had to have a badly bleeding ulcer endoscopically repaired. Lost a lot of blood, but otherwise on the mend. Was caused by overuse of NSAIDs (aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen sodium (Aleve), etc.)
I meant to add: a month or so ago I came down with RSV (virus) _and_ bad bronchitis. Dr. gave me antibiotic (just in case), steroid, Claritin, Mucinex. Well the steroid (prednisone) was the final straw for the ulcer (duodenum) and caused the bleed. Only symptom: tar black stool. Many days. Should have gone to ER sooner. Kept thinking it would "resolve" (word med people use sometimes). Then feeling more and more tired, including especially getting out of breath easily.
On the mend, taking a doctor approved iron supplement ("Slow Fe") and that's noticeably helping (less and less shortness of breath each day). Main lesson learned: do not take NSAIDs. Years ago another doctor recommended I take an aspirin a day. I always took NSAIDs with food, but obviously they still damage things. Haven't touched any since and won't. Occasional Tylenol, if really needed, maybe one every few days at this point.
A patient comes to the ER with severe pain, a doctor takes a look, cannot find anything obvious and just dismisses the patient with a painkiller instead of researching further, this happens too much and causes real harm.
A few days ago a saw a video from a doctor where a woman was having sudden severe joint pains, the ER doctor assumed it was due to overweight and menopause, and just gave her painkillers and send her home, the pain continued, she went to another doctor that was not that dismissive and decided to look into it further, because sudden severe joint pain on the upper half of the body should not be caused by her weight, in the end she had lupus (I know, it is never lupus, but in this case it was), and was able to get her proper treatment.
Too many medical professionals look at a patient and think they are exaggerating, looking for attention or drugs just because what they have is not immediate clear, and because of this people end up heaving heart attacks, late stage cancer that could have been caught earlier or, in this case, brain worms just because a doctor assumes shit instead of being thorough.
Star Trek IV:
Current medical advancements are great, but that doesn't mean things couldn't be better.
"worms burrowing into her brain"
Does that mean she's qualified to be Secretary of Health and Human Services then?
She was cured, so no!