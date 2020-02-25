An interesting thought experiment ...
Imagine a supervillain attacking you with his unique superpower of creating small black holes. An invisible force zips through your body at unimaginable speed. You feel no push, no heat, yet, deep inside your body, atoms momentarily shift in response to the gravitational pull of something tiny yet immensely dense — a Primordial Black Hole (PBH).
What would this do to you? Would it cause minor, localized damage, or would it simply rip through your entire body? Physicist Robert J. Scherrer from Vanderbilt University investigated this very scenario. His study examines what happens when a tiny black hole, like the ones formed in the early universe, passes through the human body.
[...] While the idea of a tiny black hole silently piercing through your body is an intriguing thought experiment, the actual probability of it happening is close to zero. And even if one did, it would have to be exceptionally massive (by microscopic standards) to cause harm.
[Journal Ref]: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2502.09734
[Source]: ZME Science
(Score: 4, Interesting) by VLM on Friday February 21, @01:39PM (1 child)
Note the journal article title is "gravitational effects".
The thermal effects might be more interesting if its evaporating at a fast enough rate. Or might not.
(Score: 4, Informative) by ikanreed on Friday February 21, @02:58PM
I think they'd be substantially lower. The hawking radiation emitted by a black hole is actually quite small. For solar mass black holes, it's on the order of 1000 atoms of hydrogen worth of energy a year.
For primordial black holes it's a bit faster, but still far less than a mole per year.
The other source of extreme heat around a black hole is fusion of the accretion disk, and if we don't have the gravity to break chemical bonds, we definitely don't have the gravity for that.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Friday February 21, @02:46PM (1 child)
"Here we will consider two diﬀerent types of gravitational eﬀects that would be produced by a PBH collision with the human body. First, the PBH would generate a supersonic shock wave along its path, destroying tissue along the way."
How is a sonic shock wave "gravitational"?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Tork on Friday February 21, @03:06PM
(Score: 4, Funny) by Username on Friday February 21, @02:54PM (1 child)
I'm pretty sure any source of gravity that is so intense that light could not escape would compress a human body into nothing along with the planet, and just keep gaining mass.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday February 21, @06:00PM
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/has-anyone-created-a-black-hole-on-earth/ [scientificamerican.com]
Currently beyond our ability to create. Might be good to understand and to perhaps not create it on Earth. Though, what would the theoretical safe distance be for oops we accidentally created a black hole that could suck the earth in? I.E. wouldn't suck the Earth in, because it's far enough away.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Snotnose on Friday February 21, @05:30PM
Assuming the black hole continues on it's merry way and doesn't decide to hang out.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Friday February 21, @06:28PM (1 child)
I only read the summary article at ZME. This is a physics thought experiment, with little or no connection to medical science as far as I can tell. But still, he believes it will either be so small or so fast that it will have zero impact.
I guess it would be equivalent to being hit by a dust particle or something such.
But there does seem to be some missing parameters such as the actual size and the velocity and so forth. But I imagine that it would be so small that it would just pass right thru you. Atomically small. It might tug a bit at the closes cells and so and then it would be thru you and out. So it would probably have no impact what so ever. Unless you are just extremely unlucky and it pierces some blood vessel and rupture it. Which could be bad. Still, small, unlikely to happen.
Beyond that if it scales up a bit and is the size of a bullet and the supervillain shots black holes with his blackhole-gun then it might be bad. If it contains enough energy I guess the black hole bullet could rip you apart from the inside. If it had the energy.
If it was a blackhole-bullet I imagine it would act more or less like any kind of bullet or object that pierces the body. It will rip a cavity and then hopefully make it to the other side and not stop for a tumble inside you. That is bad enough when it happens with real bullets. I wouldn't want a tumbling black hole stuck in the body starting to rip you apart from the inside.
Also in this scenario since there is a supervillain, am I then a superhero and what are my superpowers?
Looking at the AI generated imagine in the article. I guess we have somewhat different ideas about what constitutes "small". That black hole in the image seems to cover more or less the entire torso. That guy would be dead for sure. If you get shot with any kind of object the size of your torso then you are dead. We don't have to wonder to much about how or why or what it would do to you. You would just be dead.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 21, @10:32PM
From TFA
A black hole the size of a bullet would mass as much as the Earth and if one went through you, it would probably swallow the Earth. That would hurt.