We have had recent stories and discussion regarding the connector on GPUs which are causing overheating and, in a small number of case, actually catching fire. :
- RTX5090 Cable Overheats to 150 C Where Uneven Current Distribution Likely the Culprit
- Handful of Users Claim New Nvidia GPUs Are Melting Power Cables Again
It seems that there are new connectors being developed.
The 12VHPWR connector (and its 12V-2x6 successor) is notorious for their vulnerability to high temperatures on power-hungry GPUs, to the point where it can melt. To combat this on the adapter side, third-party manufacturers such as Ezdiy-fab and Cablemod have been forced to resort to "exotic" solutions sporting copper PCBs, thermal pads, and aluminum heatsinks to ensure their adapters stay cool.
Ezdiy-fab's 90- and 180-degree adapters take advantage of a 2oz copper PCB strapped to a thermal pad and aluminum heatsink cover. The copper PCB allegedly keeps the voltage impedance low while the thermal pad and heatsink on top of it ensure cool operation. CableMod's latest adapter uses the same design but takes advantage of a copper foil applied to its copper PCBs, in addition to a thermal pad and aluminum heatsink.
All of this additional cooling shows how fragile the new 16-pin connectors are to potential overheating. Virtually all current 16-pin adapters we could find (from various third-party makers) take advantage of some cooling system. By contrast, you can find angled 8-pin adapters that don't come with any fancy cooling gizmos (some do, but the point is that cooling components on 8-pin adapters don't seem to be required.) You can find angled 8-pin adapters with a simple plastic shell, contributing almost nothing to cool the interior components.
Cablemod had to recall its original V1.0 adapters due to temperature problems associated with the connectors loosening unintentionally, a flaw in the original design. Even though the design flaw only affected 1% of units sold, the total amount of property damage was estimated to be over $74,500 thanks in no small part to the sky-high prices of flagship GPUs lately. The cable manufacturer replaced the original version with an updated model that rectified the adapter's previous issue.
Lately, there have been melting concerns regarding the new RTX 50-series that comes with the revised 12V-2x6 power connector. It has been discovered that using previous-generation 12VHPWR cables with the RTX 5090 can result in melting issues regardless. We saw this when the first recorded RTX 5090 16-pin connector meltdown was published by a Reddit user online, who used an old 12VHPWR third-party cable with his new GPU. The cable's maker came out with a statement, clarifying that only its cables that are made in 2025 using the newer 12V-2x6 standard support RTX 50 series GPUs. (Reminder: 12V-2x6 is backward compatible with 12VHPWR.)
Initially, it was thought that the melting problem was due to connection seating only, especially with the original 12VHPWR connectors. However, multiple theories have come out suggesting that the connector may be doomed to fail. One theory suggests that the 16-pin standard as a whole is pushed way too close to its physical limits. Another suggests improper load balancing between the wires is causing the connectors to fail as well due to a lack of shunt resistors on RTX 40 and RTX 50 series GPUs.
Regardless of where exactly the problem is, it's clear that the new 16-pin connector standard is far less robust than its 8-pin and 6-pin predecessors. Maybe at some point, Nvidia and the PCI SIG committee will make an entirely new connector with a new design. But for now, those "lucky" enough to snag a high-end Nvidia GPU will have to live with the 16-pin connector, flaws and all.
Handful of users claim new Nvidia GPUs are melting power cables again:
Here we (maybe) go again: Reports from a handful of early adopters of Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card are reporting that their power cables are melting (so far, there's at least one report on YouTube and one on Reddit, as reported by The Verge). This recalls a similar situation from early in the RTX 4090's life cycle, when power connectors were melting and even catching fire, damaging the GPUs and power supplies.
After much investigation and many guesses from Nvidia and other testers, the 4090's power connector issues ended up being blamed on what was essentially user error; the 12VHPWR connectors were not being inserted all the way into the socket on the GPU or were being bent in a way that created stress on the connection, which caused the connectors to run hot and eventually burst into flames.
The PCI-SIG, the standards body responsible for the design of the new connector, claimed that the design of the 12VHPWR connector itself was sound and that any problems with it should be attributed to the manufacturers implementing the standard. Partly in response to the 4090 issues, the 12VHPWR connector was replaced by an updated standard called 12V-2x6, which uses the same cables and is pin-compatible with 12VHPWR, but which tweaked the connector to ensure that power is only actually delivered if the connectors are firmly seated. The RTX 50-series cards use the 12V-2x6 connector.
The 12VHPWR and 12V-2x6 connectors are both designed to solve a real problem: delivering hundreds of watts of power to high-end GPUs over a single cable rather than trying to fit multiple 8-pin power connectors onto these GPUs. In theory, swapping two to four 8-pin connectors for a single 12V-2x6 or 12VHPWR connector cuts down on the amount of board space OEMs must reserve for these connectors in their designs and the number of cables that users have to snake through the inside of their gaming PCs.
But while Nvidia, Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, Arm, and other companies are all PCI-SIG members and all had a hand in the design of the new standards, Nvidia is the only GPU company to use the 12VHPWR and 12V-2x6 connectors in most of its GPUs. AMD and Intel have continued to use the 8-pin power connector, and even some of Nvidia's partners have stuck with 8-pin connectors for lower-end, lower-power cards like the RTX 4060 and 4070 series.
Both of the reported 5090 incidents involved third-party cables, one from custom PC part manufacturer MODDIY and one included with an FSP power supply, rather than the first-party 8-pin adapter that Nvidia supplies with GeForce GPUs. It's much too early to say whether these cables (or Nvidia, or the design of the connector, or the affected users) caused the problem or whether this was just a coincidence.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Following an RTX 5090 melting incident just a few days ago, YouTuber Der8auer AKA Roman Hartung contacted the affected party and managed to acquire the damaged graphics card, power cable, and even the PSU for investigation. While the user was absolutely sure there was no user error involved, many blamed using a custom cable from MODDIY instead of official Nvidia adapters for the plastic-melting failures.
On further analysis, Der8auer revealed a critically damaged wire, noting that its condition was far worse than the others. Roman put his own RTX 5090 FE to the test, only to find out that of the six 12V cables, one drew over 22A of current, breaching safety limits with temperatures north of 150 degrees Celsius.
Back when the news broke, the Reddit OP revealed that they were using a third-party 16-pin cable from MODDIY instead of the official one included in the GPU box. This obviously led to some backlash, with many blaming the quote-unquote inferior quality of the cables as the root cause of the damage. Der8auer believes the criticism is unjustified, citing his positive experiences with the cable company and its repute in the DIY community.
In any case, the damage had already been done and now was time to investigate the crime scene. Roman captured high-quality microscopic shots (some attached below) of both ends of the melted cable, the GPU's connector, and even the damaged PSU. While horrifying, the damage is pretty standard considering this is not the first case we're seeing. As noted above, significant damage to one particular wire prompted further investigation. Roman paired his latest custom water block equipped RTX 5090 FE, connected to Corsair's AX1600i PSU, making sure to double-check that the GPU connector is seated properly. The GPU was put through its paces in FurMark, where it was seen drawing around 570W of power.
Just 45 seconds into the test, two of the six 12V wires shot up to nearly 60 degrees Celsius. On the PSU end, Roman witnessed a hotspot of almost 130 degrees Celsius, spiking to over 150 degrees Celsius after just four minutes. With the help of a current clamp, one 12V wire was carrying over 22 Amperes of current, equivalent to 264W of power. For context, the 12VHPWR and 12V-2x6 standard allows for a maximum of 9.5 Amperes through a single pin. The reported current readings for the remaining five wires were: 2A (24W), 5A (60W), 11A (132W), 8A (96W), and 3A (36W) with a moderate margin of error as it's hard to get precise measurements across all wires concurrently.
In short, uneven current distribution leads to dangerously high temperatures which can potentially burn or melt the cable and damage connected components. In isolation, this incident could've been swept under the rug as a one-off, however, Roman's near one-to-one recreation of the problem suggests there's something else at play here.
Previously: Handful of Users Claim New Nvidia GPUs Are Melting Power Cables Again
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 21, @11:11PM (1 child)
Nothing magic here. Don't cheap out on crap connectors.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by epitaxial on Saturday February 22, @06:53AM
If your connectors need their own heatsink because they're dissipating power then they're failing at their primary function.
(Score: 2, Redundant) by Tork on Friday February 21, @11:22PM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Saturday February 22, @12:46AM (1 child)
I use XT-60 connectors for all 12 volt DC circuits in my Arduino / Automotive / solar projects...they come in PCB mount and wired versions.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=xt-60+connector [amazon.com]
They may be of help. It's way overkill for most of my stuff, but for me, it insures I don't accidentally plug a 12 volt power distributor into a logic or analog circuit, and they are sexed so that accidentally connecting two outputs together is unlikely.
There is a heavier version out there, called "Anderson connectors", commonly used for forklift chargers.
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=anderson+connector [amazon.com]
Just in case you knew about these but didn't know what to ask for.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by Tork on Saturday February 22, @01:48AM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈