Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
GNOME 48 has entered beta testing, which also means that it's in feature, API, and UI freeze. In other words, nothing substantial should change from now until its release, which is expected on March 19. There is a full list of changes in the Beta News announcement, and it's substantial, so we'll try to focus on some of the highlights.
Version 48 doesn't look to be a massive release. It carries on the trajectory of recent GNOME releases, such as reducing dependencies on X11 on its way to a pure-Wayland future. Some of the new accessories that have replaced older apps in the desktop's portfolio continue to gain new functionality, which will help push worthy veterans such as Gedit and Evince into retirement.
In terms of the long and troubled road to Wayland, version 49 of the GNOME Display Manager, gdm for short, no longer requires Xwayland. So, on a pure Wayland system, it won't require X11 at all right from the login screen onward. Even some desktops and distributions that don't use anything else from GNOME use GDM for their login screen, so this change may have a wide impact. The latest version of Gtk 4 will also remove OpenGL support, and it deprecates X11 and the Broadway in-browser display. It does add Android support, though.
[...] Among the changes that we suspect will affect quite a few people in this release, there are tweaks to package management, music playback, and file viewing.
GNOME Software can now handle web links to Flatpak apps, as explained in a 2023 discussion and a 2024 proposal, which catches up with similar functionality in Canonical's Snap. A discussion is going on about potentially completely removing RPM support from the app in future, which may surprise some folks on the other side of the fence from the Debian world.
[...] Another new app is GNOME Papers, a simple file and document viewer, which can display various document and image formats, including e-books and electronic comics. This replaces the well-established Evince document viewer, and that might have a knock-on effect on this vulture's preferred tool, Linux Mint's Xreader, which was forked from Evince.
Some of the other changes are probably less visible. The new GNOME Text Editor has some functional changes, such as a properties panel that replaces the View menu and the indentation selection dialog, the search bar moved to the bottom of the window, language choice shows the most recently used first, a new full-screen mode, and other changes. Gedit is now retired, but the code base isn't totally dead. Mint's Xed and MATE's Pluma carry the family forward.
A change that will be obvious to some viewers and, we suspect, all but invisible to others is a change of the default font. The Adwaita fonts replace the previous Cantarell from Google.
[...] GNOME 48 will be the default desktop for Fedora version 42, which will be a Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy-themed release, as we mentioned when we looked at Fedora 41. With some of Canonical's usual customizations, it will also be the default desktop of the next interim Ubuntu release, 25.04 or Plucky Puffin. That is still a year away from the next Ubuntu LTS, though, so GNOME 48 will be long gone by then.
However, some people may be seeing it for years to come. Canonical developer Jeremy Bicha shared an update in which he says he's working to get it into Debian 13. If GNOME 48 makes it into "Trixie," Debianisti who are also GNOME enthusiasts will be using this release until 2027 or so. ®
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Saturday February 22, @10:34AM (2 children)
> worthy veterans such as Gedit and Evince into retirement.
GNOME seems to be poor at managing their accessories compared to e.g. KDE - e.g. okular and kate seem to me to have better functionality than evince and gedit. I hope that dumping the old code and implementing a new one from scratch will help; but in my experience it is better to refactor than rewrite because the old software has many features you never knew about until you try to replace it.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday February 22, @02:15PM (1 child)
Yes. I've noticed a few little X things that don't work in Wayland, and which seem to have slipped through the cracks. GIMP's screen capture, for instance. xwininfo, which I suppose is to be expected.
Selection and copying/cutting/pasting of text has changed a little too. Sometimes, ctrl-c, ctrl-x, and ctrl-v work (like in a browser), often you have to use shift-ctrl-c, shift-ctrl-x, and shift-ctrl-v (like in a pseudo terminal). The old X feature (or was that a window manager feature, starting with fvwm?) of clicking the middle mouse button to paste selected text does not work in Wayland.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Saturday February 22, @03:54PM
The primary reason for the change in Wayland is security. The X11 primary selection allowed applications to "sniff" what other applications were selecting, potentially revealing sensitive information. Wayland's design aims to prevent this.
No Primary Selection (Middle Mouse Button): Wayland, in its pure form, does not have the primary selection mechanism. This is a deliberate design choice. Therefore, middle-mouse button pasting generally does not work in Wayland. Some compositors may have implemented workarounds, but it's not a standard Wayland feature.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Saturday February 22, @07:49PM
Ugh, and I thought Windows took too long to launch.
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈