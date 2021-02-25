from the resistance-is-futile dept.
https://arstechnica.com/google/2025/02/googles-new-ai-generates-hypotheses-for-researchers/
Over the past few years, Google has embarked on a quest to jam generative AI into every product and initiative possible. Google has robots summarizing search results, interacting with your apps, and analyzing the data on your phone. And sometimes, the output of generative AI systems can be surprisingly good despite lacking any real knowledge. But can they do science?
Google Research is now angling to turn AI into a scientist—well, a "co-scientist."
[...]
This is still a generative AI system like Gemini, so it doesn't truly have any new ideas or knowledge. However, it can extrapolate from existing data to potentially make decent suggestions. At the end of the process, Google's AI co-scientist spits out research proposals and hypotheses. The human scientist can even talk with the robot about the proposals in a chatbot interface.
[...]
Today's popular AI systems have a well-known problem with accuracy. Generative AI always has something to say, even if the model doesn't have the right training data or model weights to be helpful, and fact-checking with more AI models can't work miracles.
[...]
However, Google partnered with several universities to test some of the AI research proposals in the laboratory. For example, the AI suggested repurposing certain drugs for treating acute myeloid leukemia, and laboratory testing suggested it was a viable idea. Research at Stanford University also showed that the AI co-scientist's ideas about treatment for liver fibrosis were worthy of further study.
This is compelling work, certainly, but calling this system a "co-scientist" is perhaps a bit grandiose. Despite the insistence from AI leaders that we're on the verge of creating living, thinking machines, AI isn't anywhere close to being able to do science on its own.
[...]
Google says it wants more researchers working with this AI system in the hope it can assist with real research. Interested researchers and organizations can apply to be part of the Trusted Tester program, which provides access to the co-scientist UI as well as an API that can be integrated with existing tools.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Undefined on Saturday February 22, @01:30PM
If the "AI leaders" are correct in that assertion (which I don't have any notable confidence in) then that may be all that's needed to get to "doing science."
I don't recommend holding your breath unless blue is really your favorite skin color. As long as the current batch of "AI" is making up nonsense because those words have been used in a similar context (which is exactly what a base LLM does), the best we can get from them is somewhat random speculation.
I always tell people the way to evaluate an LLM is to ask it pointed, detailed questions in an area you are expert in. It typically doesn't take long before "Wait, what?" are the words of the day.
(Score: 3, Informative) by looorg on Saturday February 22, @02:07PM
"Co-scientist". Right. Who is getting the credit or citation? Is it Google or Gemini or "AI" or the person that they in turn took the data from, that you don't know who it is. Is it the person that cut-n-pasted the text into the AI prompt? This seems like a gigantic plagiarism problem waiting to happen. Because your defence down the line when someone checks can't be that that part of the paper is done by the AI. That just won't fly.
Also it's just one of those things that will lead to other problems down the line. I assume this will, or is supposed to, in large replace research assistants, which are usually future PhD people. Where being the research assistant is usually a meritorious thing in the cv. Where you have learned to do "science". So future repercussions down the line.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Saturday February 22, @03:41PM
And she explains (and spot on, IMHO) why there's nothing new here [youtube.com] (30 minutes). Because LLMs don't actually come up with anything new. Rather they just put tokenized sets of words and word parts together based on how such tokens have been put together in the past.
And she's addressed this before since AI does not exist but it will ruin everything anyway [youtube.com] (63 minutes)
tl;dw: This is just more crappy science "journalism" [newscientist.com], although the ARS piece (TFA) is at least slightly skeptical in their treatment of Google's gratuitious self-congratulatory blog post [blog.google].
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 3, Touché) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday February 22, @03:46PM
For perfect LLM AIs, you need to invent a new human and machine compatible language Ltruth with a following property:
Consequently, in Ltruth language, everything you can say is true.
Thus, any result you get out of any LLM trained on such language is guaranteed true.
Something like, ehm... Rust provides for programmers, where it is impossible to write wrong code.....
Right? RIGHT?
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.