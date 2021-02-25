25/02/21/056231 story
posted by hubie on Saturday February 22, @05:55PM
from the Camping-the-quad dept.
from the Camping-the-quad dept.
Those who follow web comics may be saddened to hear of the passing of web comic author AndyOh (Andy Odendhal) who was the author of the Too Much Information web comic at https://tmi-comic.com which is now permanently offline. There are no plans to bring the site back. Compilations and clips of the site can be found on archive.org and the wayback machine. The comic was started in 13/12/2004 with updates up until Andy experienced health issues and declined in the 2020s. An update was posted to Facebook confirming Andy's passing.
Now we will never know if Ace got home in time for the wedding.
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Webcomic Author AndyOh of TMI-Comic Has Died | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 22, @07:09PM (1 child)
Who is this person? Even a Google search is vague on identity and work... And a little late, eh? The dude croaked last year.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday February 22, @07:36PM
Yeah, it is a little late but he died in November of last year so a delay of a few months is hardly surprising.
Like you, though, I had never heard of the guy - but there again I am not one for web comics. I'm sure that when he was alive he had never heard of me either.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.