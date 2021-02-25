Those who follow web comics may be saddened to hear of the passing of web comic author AndyOh (Andy Odendhal) who was the author of the Too Much Information web comic at https://tmi-comic.com which is now permanently offline. There are no plans to bring the site back. Compilations and clips of the site can be found on archive.org and the wayback machine. The comic was started in 13/12/2004 with updates up until Andy experienced health issues and declined in the 2020s. An update was posted to Facebook confirming Andy's passing.

Now we will never know if Ace got home in time for the wedding.