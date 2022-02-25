The reason for the change? Getting people to figure it out themselves using online support. As HP put it: "Encouraging more digital adoption by nudging customers to go online to self-solve," and "taking decisive short-term action to generate warranty cost efficiencies."

The staff email says customer experience metrics are being tracked weekly in terms of customer satisfaction, escalations, and others. As are the number of phone calls that subsequently give up and move to social channels or live chat.

For some Reg readers, 15 minutes might not seem like an eternity, especially if they are used to dealing with UK tax collector HMRC, which was found to have kept callers waiting on hold, collectively, for 798 years in the year to March 2023, something it was also recently criticized for again.

An insider in HP's European ops told us: "Many within HP are pretty unhappy [about] the measures being taken and the fact those making decisions don't have to deal with the customers who their decisions impact."