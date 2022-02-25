from the just-wait dept.
[Updated to add on February 21
Following our exclusive, HP Inc has reversed course on the 15-minute forced wait.
--Bytram]
https://www.theregister.com/2025/02/20/hp_deliberately_adds_15_minutes/
Not that anyone ever received any satisfaction from either support option, HP is trying to force consumer PC and print customers to use online and other digital support channels by setting a minimum 15-minute wait time for anyone that phones the call center to get answers to troublesome queries. At the beginning of a call to telephone support, a message will be played stating: "We are experiencing longer waiting times and we apologize for the inconvenience. The next available representative will be with you in about 15 minutes." Those who want to continue to hold are told to "please stay on the line."
The reason for the change? Getting people to figure it out themselves using online support. As HP put it: "Encouraging more digital adoption by nudging customers to go online to self-solve," and "taking decisive short-term action to generate warranty cost efficiencies."
The staff email says customer experience metrics are being tracked weekly in terms of customer satisfaction, escalations, and others. As are the number of phone calls that subsequently give up and move to social channels or live chat.
For some Reg readers, 15 minutes might not seem like an eternity, especially if they are used to dealing with UK tax collector HMRC, which was found to have kept callers waiting on hold, collectively, for 798 years in the year to March 2023, something it was also recently criticized for again.
An insider in HP's European ops told us: "Many within HP are pretty unhappy [about] the measures being taken and the fact those making decisions don't have to deal with the customers who their decisions impact."
(Score: 5, Funny) by bmimatt on Saturday February 22, @11:07PM (1 child)
Our customers are important to us. Now, sit-stay, bitch.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by martyb on Sunday February 23, @12:53AM
Sounds insane? How do you think Google determines the price of each advertisement?!
Wit is intellect, dancing. I'm too old to act my age. Life is too important to take myself seriously.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 23, @12:39AM
Lenny will take the call!
( 423 ) 468 4041
https://lenny.penguintek.net [penguintek.net]
( You will be talking to a recording engineered to trap telemarketers into a lengthy, pointless conversations with no sale. )
(Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Sunday February 23, @12:42AM (1 child)
Cory Doctorow wrote about the fall out of this and HP's backtracking on his blog Pluralistic.net as well: We bullied HP into a minor act of disenshittification [pluralistic.net].
And just because it's a gorgeous opener from the article, I'll reproduce his opening here:
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 23, @12:50AM
Coming from an actual company that cares, that actively develops their online help to be helpful, their products to be both simple to use, durable, and priced to cost not to whatever the market will bear, a company that has actual helpful humans ready to answer questions 24-7-365, I could accept a fifteen minute cooling off period to review ALL the helpful online resources before occupying the highly trained and valuable help staff.
HP is none of the above, the best response is to either buy from a better vendor (is there such a thing?) or preferably figure out ways to print less.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Tork on Sunday February 23, @01:08AM
Man I'm glad I don't have a printer-ink addiction. Just a reminder to all that toner cartridges go a LOT farther than ink does. Even on HP laser printers like I have. But since HP doesn't respect their customers' time I'll also mention that I recently had an absurd problem with my HP printer. I changed ISPs and when my new router arrived I gave it a different SSID on my wifi. I had no idea that the keypad on this printer was short 1 character. You cannot type an exclamation point on that keypad. Sadly I had gone the "only use it on wifi in a corner of the house that's hard to run a cable to."
Now to be fair most of my inconvenience was of my own doing, but WHY did HP decide on this particular model not include all the symbols on the keypad, their other models do!
