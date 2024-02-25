Experts say current US outbreak is unlikely to end without intervention with further mutation of virus likely

A newer variant of H5N1 bird flu has spilled over into dairy cows separately in Nevada and Arizona, prompting new theories about how the virus is spread and leading to questions about containing the ongoing outbreaks.

The additional spillovers are changing experts' view of how rare introductions to herds may be – with implications for how to prevent such spread.

"It's endemic in cows now. There is no way this is going to get contained" on its own, said Seema Lakdawala, an influenza virologist and co-director of the Center for Transmission of Airborne Pathogens at Emory School of Medicine.

Bird flu's continued spread is happening against the backdrop of the worst flu season in 15 years, since the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009-10.

The spike in seasonal flu cases puts pressure on health systems, makes it harder to detect rare variants like H5N1, and raises the risk of reassortment, where a person or animal infected with seasonal flu and bird flu could create a new, more dangerous variant.

"There's a lot of flu going around, and so the potential for the virus to reassort right now is high," Lakdawala said. There's also the possibility of reassortment within animals like cows, now that there are multiple variants detected in herds, she pointed out.

At the same time, the CDC's seasonal flu vaccination campaigns were halted on Thursday as the health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, a longtime anti-vaccine activist, reportedly called for "informed consent" advertisements instead. A meeting for the independent vaccine advisers was also postponed on Thursday.

The US has also halted communication with the World Health Organization on influenza data.