Alarm as bird flu now 'endemic in cows'
Experts say current US outbreak is unlikely to end without intervention with further mutation of virus likely
A newer variant of H5N1 bird flu has spilled over into dairy cows separately in Nevada and Arizona, prompting new theories about how the virus is spread and leading to questions about containing the ongoing outbreaks.
The additional spillovers are changing experts' view of how rare introductions to herds may be – with implications for how to prevent such spread.
"It's endemic in cows now. There is no way this is going to get contained" on its own, said Seema Lakdawala, an influenza virologist and co-director of the Center for Transmission of Airborne Pathogens at Emory School of Medicine.
Bird flu's continued spread is happening against the backdrop of the worst flu season in 15 years, since the H1N1 swine flu pandemic in 2009-10.
The spike in seasonal flu cases puts pressure on health systems, makes it harder to detect rare variants like H5N1, and raises the risk of reassortment, where a person or animal infected with seasonal flu and bird flu could create a new, more dangerous variant.
"There's a lot of flu going around, and so the potential for the virus to reassort right now is high," Lakdawala said. There's also the possibility of reassortment within animals like cows, now that there are multiple variants detected in herds, she pointed out.
At the same time, the CDC's seasonal flu vaccination campaigns were halted on Thursday as the health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, a longtime anti-vaccine activist, reportedly called for "informed consent" advertisements instead. A meeting for the independent vaccine advisers was also postponed on Thursday.
The US has also halted communication with the World Health Organization on influenza data.
Bird Flu Found in California Rats as USDA Scrambles to Rehire Scientists
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed H5N1 bird flu in four black rats in Riverside County, California this week. The rats were discovered in late January near two recently affected poultry farms, marking the first detection in rats since 2021.
Black rats, typically found in urban environments, represent a new transmission risk because they can spread the virus through multiple pathways: droppings, urine, blood, and saliva. Their mobility between farms and residential areas could accelerate the virus's spread to both humans and their pets.
Additionally, the USDA said last week that it mistakenly fired officials involved in the federal response to the H5N1 avian flu outbreak. In a statement sent to Newsweek, the agency said it is working "swiftly" to reverse the dismissals.
The outbreak has spread to dairy cattle, with cases confirmed in 973 herds across 17 states. Nearly 70 human cases have been reported, primarily among dairy and poultry workers, with one death recorded in Louisiana.
When infections are confirmed, the USDA enforces strict quarantine measures and mandates culling of affected flocks to prevent further spread, offering financial compensation to farmers. It also promotes biosecurity practices such as limiting farm visitors, disinfecting equipment and controlling bird movement to minimize risks. While the U.S. has historically avoided poultry vaccination due to trade concerns, the agency is now testing new vaccines as the virus continues to spread.
The USDA also collaborates with the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure food safety and track mutations that could pose risks to humans. Additionally, it works with international partners to maintain trade stability and prevent supply chain disruptions.
CDC live page on H5 Bird Flu - 70 human cases so far
It doesn't have its main access point on web archive. Not yet.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Tork on Monday February 24, @05:57PM
More stupid some are going to mindlessly defend instead of simply saying "this is not what we wanted."
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 24, @06:13PM (2 children)
If we intended to try to contain H5N1, we'd be doing a lot more testing at the federal and state levels. We wouldn't be firing government employees who are responsible for managing the H5N1 situation [nbcnews.com]. Sure, it's a mistake, but it's because we're so obsessed with firing government employees that we don't bother to first understand what those employees do. We have an anti-vaxxer in charge of Health & Human Services who wants to pause infectious disease research for eight years [nature.com]. H5N1 is, of course, an infectious disease. Shall we just pretend H5N1 doesn't exist and not bother to look for treatments, cures, and ways to prevent it?
Ordinarily, people would complain about government incompetence when we're not trying to address these issues. Instead, a lot of people make excuses and gaslight everyone saying that it's shrinking executive branch power (it's not, when you're defying Congress), those government workers were lazy, or it's just the deep state working against Americans. Yeah, because testing, safe and effective vaccines, and developing antivirals are all somehow against the interests of the people.
If H5N1 mutates to spread efficiently between humans -- and there's plenty of opportunity in the US for this to happen because we just don't give a fuck -- the rest of the world will be punished for our negligence if there's a pandemic. It's not just about the dairy cows and the chickens, because there are a lot of rats and domestic cats living in close proximity to humans. When the virus is widespread in domestic cats and in rodents, there's a whole lot more opportunity for it to transmit between humans and animals. Each time the virus infects a new human host, there's more of a chance for it to mutate to spread from person to person. That's especially true if the person is infected with another influenza strain that already spreads efficiently between humans, because genetic material can be exchanged between the two viruses. Of course, we're already in the midst of a bad flu season, the worst in over a decade.
Oh, we pissed and moaned about China and SARS-CoV-2, and our current ruling party is more than happy to say that it was China's fault. So our response to H5N1 is to double down on China's failures because, well, it's more important to cut spending on things like public health so that we can extend tax cuts for the rich. And you can bet that the usual suspects will be along shortly to gaslight everyone about how this is good public health policy.
Yeah, I know this is trollish, if not even a bit flamebaitey, but it needs to be said just how incompetent our response is. We're not even trying. The previous administration failed miserably, and now DOGE and the new administration are hell-bent on making this even worse.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Ox0000 on Monday February 24, @07:08PM
To your point about summarily firing people without actually understanding what it is that they do: Chesterton's Fence [theknowledge.io]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Monday February 24, @07:11PM
Not sure I can agree with the decision to mod this flamebait.
The US political apparatus is vacillating between stoic disdain for day to day problems of regular citizens in order to focus on maintaining a decaying empire and a kind of sadistic populism based on destroying anything that might help the "wrong" people with the delusion that this somehow helps anyone else. Those might sound like descriptions of the two political parties, but republicans were happy to be the former just 20 years ago.
That, historically, is the perfect storm to exacerbate the kinds of actual nation-destroying disasters like plagues and famines to completely unseat a powerful nation from its perch. It might not be h5n1. It might be something else. But when the major crisis happens, we've all but insured we're not going to be able to navigate it without major institutional collapse.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Frosty Piss on Monday February 24, @06:15PM
RFK Jr., a noted EXPERT in the field of virology has made it abundantly clear that Bird Flu is a "Lib" fraud perpetrated to force people to take Autism-causing fake vaccines.