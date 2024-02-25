The UK government has demanded to be able to access encrypted data stored by Apple users worldwide in its cloud service.

Currently only the Apple account holder can access data stored in this way - the tech giant itself cannot view it.

The demand has been served by the Home Office under the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), which compels firms to provide information to law enforcement agencies. Apple declined to comment, but says on its website that it views privacy as a "fundamental human right". Under the law, the demand cannot be made public.

The Home Office said: "We do not comment on operational matters, including for example confirming or denying the existence of any such notices."

Privacy International called it an "unprecedented attack" on the private data of individuals. "This is a fight the UK should not have picked," said the charity's legal director Caroline Wilson Palow. "This overreach sets a hugely damaging precedent and will embolden abusive regimes the world over."