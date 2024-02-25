from the Open-Secrets dept.
Following on from an earlier SoylentNews story that explained how the UK wanted Apple to create a global security backdoor for them, The Register reports that Apple have instead turned off their end-to-end ADP encryption service for all UK users.
"Apple can no longer offer Advanced Data Protection (ADP) in the United Kingdom to new users and current UK users will eventually need to disable this security feature," Apple said.
"We are gravely disappointed that the protections provided by ADP will not be available to our customers in the UK given the continuing rise of data breaches and other threats to customer privacy," Apple said. "Enhancing the security of cloud storage with end-to-end encryption is more urgent than ever before."
The article explains that a few Apple services will still remain end-to-end encrypted (presumably those outside of the scope of the UK's request?). For now though it will be interesting to see whether the UK's Security services maintain their demand and keep all of their citizens unsafe or whether they'll back down.
"Security officials in the United Kingdom have demanded that Apple create a back door allowing them to retrieve all the content any Apple user worldwide has uploaded to the cloud, people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post.
"The British government's undisclosed order, issued last month, requires blanket capability to view fully encrypted material, not merely assistance in cracking a specific account, and has no known precedent in major democracies. Its application would mark a significant defeat for tech companies in their decades-long battle to avoid being wielded as government tools against their users, the people said, speaking under the condition of anonymity to discuss legally and politically sensitive issues."
From the BBC:
The UK government has demanded to be able to access encrypted data stored by Apple users worldwide in its cloud service.
Currently only the Apple account holder can access data stored in this way - the tech giant itself cannot view it.
The demand has been served by the Home Office under the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA), which compels firms to provide information to law enforcement agencies. Apple declined to comment, but says on its website that it views privacy as a "fundamental human right". Under the law, the demand cannot be made public.
The Home Office said: "We do not comment on operational matters, including for example confirming or denying the existence of any such notices."
Privacy International called it an "unprecedented attack" on the private data of individuals. "This is a fight the UK should not have picked," said the charity's legal director Caroline Wilson Palow. "This overreach sets a hugely damaging precedent and will embolden abusive regimes the world over."