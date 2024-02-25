C++ was designed to evolve. When I started, not only didn't I have the resources to design and implement my ideal language, but I also understood that I needed the feedback from use to turn my ideals into practical reality. And evolve it did while staying true to its fundamental aims24. Contemporary C++ (C++23) is a much better approximation to the ideals than any earlier version, including support for better code quality, type safety, expressive power, performance, and for a much wider range of application areas.

However, the evolutionary approach caused some serious problems. Many people got stuck with an outdated view of what C++ is. Today, we still see endless mentions of the mythical language C/C++, usually implying a view of C++ as a minor extension of C embodying all the worst aspects of C together with grotesque misuses of complex C++ features. Other sources describe C++ as a failed attempt to design Java. Also, tool support in areas such as package management and build systems have lagged because of a community focus on older styles of use.