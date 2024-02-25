from the the-future-for-a-45-year-old-language dept.
Over at ACM.org, Bjarne Stroustrup presents the key contemporary C++ mechanism designed to maintain compatibility over decades:
It is now 45+ years since C++ was first conceived. As planned, it evolved to meet challenges, but many developers use C++ as if it was still the previous millennium. This is suboptimal from the perspective of ease of expressing ideas, performance, reliability, and maintainability. Here, I present the key concepts on which performant, type safe, and flexible C++ software can be built: resource management, life-time management, error-handling, modularity, and generic programming. At the end, I present ways to ensure that code is contemporary, rather than relying on outdated, unsafe, and hard-to-maintain techniques: guidelines and profiles.
The article lays out the ideals and talks about resource management, modularity and generic programming, among other topics. It concludes:
C++ was designed to evolve. When I started, not only didn't I have the resources to design and implement my ideal language, but I also understood that I needed the feedback from use to turn my ideals into practical reality. And evolve it did while staying true to its fundamental aims24. Contemporary C++ (C++23) is a much better approximation to the ideals than any earlier version, including support for better code quality, type safety, expressive power, performance, and for a much wider range of application areas.
However, the evolutionary approach caused some serious problems. Many people got stuck with an outdated view of what C++ is. Today, we still see endless mentions of the mythical language C/C++, usually implying a view of C++ as a minor extension of C embodying all the worst aspects of C together with grotesque misuses of complex C++ features. Other sources describe C++ as a failed attempt to design Java. Also, tool support in areas such as package management and build systems have lagged because of a community focus on older styles of use.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by shrewdsheep on Tuesday February 25, @05:23PM (3 children)
Perl is dying because the perl community failed to address two simple points over the course of 20 years: first, have a formal object system, second: have a sane function calling syntax with positional/named/default arguments. Ridiculously enough, the perl community is struggling to this day with these points. First, they lost a big chunk to php, then to python.
The C++ community makes similar mistakes. The shear boilerplate and code spaghetti required for a clean design is daunting. Basically, the syntax would have to be redesigned. This, IMO, is the gap that Rust is filling. The C++ community seems to be aware of the problem but unable to act, similar to the perl community.
In both cases, the failure to address simple points leads to a lot of frustration of non-hardcore language lovers and pushes them to newer languages, for better or worse.
(Score: 2) by fliptop on Tuesday February 25, @05:27PM
I'd add third: better management of dependency hell, especially for those of us who like to use RPMs.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday February 25, @05:44PM
Perl is dying because the jokes about it being a write only language are spot on. I've gotten pretty good at Perl a few times and, each time, when I looked at someone else's code I had a hard time figuring it out.
I never liked C++ In the 80s I tried it but the resulting code was much larger than the C equivalent and wouldn't fit into our PROMs. In the 90s we found ourselves in Template hell. In the 2000s I used it for a few months and just didn't like it.
It's not that I don't get the benefits of OO programming, I do Java and Kotlin now. I just think C++ is, TBH, a lousy language.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday February 25, @06:02PM
I started in C++ and then moved to python, which was something of an epiphany. Now when I return to C++ I find it a nightmare. IMO C++ syntax is extraordinarily expensive compared to, say, C. Templates are unmanageable, but required for pretty much everything.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 25, @05:57PM
Many of these "exciting new easy to use securely" languages are themselves written in C++/C to implement their compilers. So, in that sense, their users are "using" a C++ library to express their code in their lingua diei.
Most of (the better) code I write in C++ leans heavily on my API and libraries, much more so than C++ language itself. Using the established, widely used, and maintained library to implement common complex functionality is 100% recommended over "rolling your own, just because you can."
If you're going to continue sniping at C++, you really should be talking about the APIs that people actually use to get stuff done and not the language that's a fallback when the API is lacking something you need.
Just one example: I declare objects on function or segment entry, and they self-destruct (free their memory) when they go out of scope. Calls to malloc are rare, and well considered when they become necessary.
Now, those people who go around including strange, obscure and abandoned libraries into their projects willy nilly, yeah, you probably should move out of C++, you'll prefer Python anyway.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Frosty Piss on Tuesday February 25, @06:11PM
The young whipper-snappers are always grousing about solid languages that work extremely well - because they're not "new" and "improved". Then they come up with tripe like Go... It's new! That must mean it's better! Guess what? the guys maintaining all the Cobol are still employed and mostly making mid 6 figures.