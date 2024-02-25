Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

US Treasury Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting is Back On (Again)

posted by janrinok on Wednesday February 26, @02:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the contentious dept.
News

From our shy community member: https://www.fincen.gov/boi

As discussed here earlier the US Treasury FinCen beneficial ownership information (BOI) reporting requirements for millions of small businesses are back again. They have ping-ponged on and off several times since the end of 2024.

Now it seems there was a judgement in the Texas lawsuit:

... However, because the Department of the Treasury recognizes that reporting companies may need additional time to comply with their BOI reporting obligations, FinCEN is generally extending the deadline 30 calendar days from February 19, 2025, for most companies.

Notably, in keeping with Treasury's commitment to reducing regulatory burden on businesses, during this 30-day period FinCEN will assess its options to further modify deadlines, while prioritizing reporting for those entities that pose the most significant national security risks.

FinCEN also intends to initiate a process this year to revise the BOI reporting rule to reduce burden for lower-risk entities, including many U.S. small businesses.

[...] For the vast majority of reporting companies, the new deadline to file an initial, updated, and/or corrected BOI report is now March 21, 2025. FinCEN will provide an update before then of any further modification of this deadline, recognizing that reporting companies may need additional time to comply with their BOI reporting obligations once this update is provided. [continues with exceptions]

Reading between the lines, your SN small business owner is guessing that, "reduce burden for lower-risk entities, including many U.S. small businesses" means that the Treasury is expecting Musk and DOGE to hit this topic, any day now.

Original Submission


«  Polish Treasure Hunters Unearth Seriously Badass Two-Handed Medieval Sword
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
US Treasury Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting is Back On (Again) | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.