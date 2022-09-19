from the rusty-gears dept.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2025/02/linux-leaders-pave-a-path-for-rust-in-kernel-while-supporting-c-veterans/
Rust, a modern and notably more memory-safe language than C, once seemed like it was on a steady, calm, and gradual approach into the Linux kernel.
In 2021, Linux kernel leaders, like founder and leader Linus Torvalds himself, were impressed with the language but had a "wait and see" approach. Rust for Linux gained supporters and momentum, and in October 2022, Torvalds approved a pull request adding support for Rust code in the kernel.
By late 2024, however, Rust enthusiasts were frustrated with stalls and blocks on their efforts, with the Rust for Linux lead quitting over "nontechnical nonsense."
[...]
over the last two months, things in one section of the Linux Kernel Mailing List have gotten tense and may now be heading toward resolution—albeit one that Torvalds does not think "needs to be all that black-and-white."
[...]
Hector Martin, the lead of the Asahi Linux project, resigned from the list of Linux maintainers while also departing the Asahi project, citing burnout and frustration with roadblocks to implementing Rust in the kernel.
[...]
Christoph Hellwig, maintainer of the Direct Memory Access (DMA) API, was opposed to Rust code in his section on the grounds that a cross-language codebase was painful to maintain.
[...]
Hellwig posted a longer missive, outlining his opposition to Rust bindings—or translations of Rust libraries that can work with equivalents in C—and continuing with his prior comparison of such multi-language allowances to "cancer."
[...]
Torvalds' response from Thursday does offer some clarification on Rust bindings in the kernel, but also on what die-hard C coders can and cannot control.
Maintainers like Hellwig who do not want to integrate Rust do not have to. But they also cannot dictate the language or manner of code that touches their area of control but does not alter it. The pull request Hellwig objected to "DID NOT TOUCH THE DMA LAYER AT ALL," Torvalds writes (all-caps emphasis his), and was "literally just another user of it, in a completely separate subdirectory."
[...]
Torvalds writes Hellwig that "I respect you technically, and I like working with you," and that he likes when Hellwig "call[s] me out on my bullshit," as there "needs to be people who just stand up to me and tell me I'm full of shit." But, Torvalds writes, "Now I'm calling you out on *YOURS*."
[...]
In an earlier response to the "Rust kernel policy" topic, Kroah-Hartman suggests that, "As someone who has seen almost EVERY kernel bugfix and security issue for the past 15+ years ... I think I can speak on this topic."
As the majority of bugs are due to "stupid little corner cases in C that are totally gone in Rust," Koah-Hartman is "wanting to see Rust get into the kernel," so focus can shift to more important bugs. While there are "30 million lines of C code that isn't going anywhere any year soon," new code and drivers written in Rust are "a win for all of us, why wouldn't we do this?"
[...]
Rust may or may not become an ascendant language in the kernel. But maintaining C as the dominant language, to the point of actively tamping down even non-direct interaction with any C code, did not seem like a viable long-term strategy.
Previously on SoylentNews:
Torvalds Weighs In On 'Nasty' Rust Vs C For Linux Debate - 20240923
"Rust for Linux" Lead Retires Rather Than Deal With More "Nontechnical Nonsense" - 20240904
Linux Kernel 6.10 Arrives - 20240717
Linus Torvalds Is Annoyed With Linux Developers' Late Kernel Homework - 20221018
Linus Torvalds: Rust Will Go Into Linux 6.1 - 20220919
Related stories on SoylentNews:
Google: After Using Rust, We Slashed Android Memory Safety Vulnerabilities - 20221203
Beyond C++: The promise of Rust, Carbon, and Cppfront - 20221116
Rust Programming Language Outlines Plan for Updates to Style Guide - 20221010
It's Time to Stop Using C and C++ for New Projects, Says Microsoft Azure CTO - 20220923
Related Stories
News and Advice on the World's Latest Innovations:
The Rust in Linux debate is over. The implementation has begun. In an email conversation, Linux's creator Linus Torvalds, told me, "Unless something odd happens, it [Rust] will make it into 6.1."
The Rust programming language entering the Linux kernel has been coming for some time. At the 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference, developers started considering using the Rust language for new Linux inline code. Google, which supports Rust for developing Android -- itself a Linux distro -- began pushing for Rust in the Linux kernel in April 2021.
As Wedson Almeida Filho of Google's Android Team said at the time, "We feel that Rust is now ready to join C as a practical language for implementing the kernel. It can help us reduce the number of potential bugs and security vulnerabilities in privileged code while playing nicely with the core kernel and preserving its performance characteristics."
It took a while to convince the top Linux kernel developers of this. There were concerns about non-standard Rust extensions being needed to get it to work in Linux. For instance, with the new Rust Linux NVMe driver, over 70 extensions needed to be made to Rust to get it working. But, Torvalds had told me in an earlier interview, "We've been using exceptions to standard C for decades."
This was still an issue at the invitation-only Linux Kernel Maintainers Summit. But, in the end, it was decided that Rust is well enough supported in the Clang -- the C language family compiler front end -- to move forward. Besides, as Torvalds had said earlier, "Clang does work, so merging Rust would probably help and not hurt the kernel."
[...] Now, Torvalds warns in this first release, Rust will "just have the core infrastructure (i.e. no serious use case yet)." But, still, this is a major first step for Rust and Linux.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Mark Russinovich, the chief technology office (CTO) of Microsoft Azure, says developers should avoid using C or C++ programming languages in new projects and instead use Rust because of security and reliability concerns.
Rust, which hit version 1.0 in 2020 and was born at Mozilla, is now being used within the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), at Meta, at Amazon Web Services, at Microsoft for parts of Windows and Azure, in the Linux kernel, and in many other places.
Engineers value its "memory safety guarantees", which reduce the need to manually manage a program's memory and, in turn, cut the risk of memory-related security flaws burdening big projects written in "memory unsafe" C or C++, which includes Chrome, Android, the Linux kernel, and Windows.
Microsoft drove home this point in 2019 after revealing 70% of its patches in the past 12 years were fixes for memory safety bugs due largely to Windows being written mostly in C and C++. Google's Chrome team weighed in with its own findings in 2020, revealing that 70% of all serious security bugs in the Chrome codebase were memory management and safety bugs. It's written mostly in C++.
"Unless something odd happens, it [Rust] will make it into 6.1," wrote Torvalds, seemingly ending a long-running debate over Rust becoming a second language to C for the Linux kernel.
The Rust team is putting more resources into helping developers write code faster:
The Rust programming language is getting so popular that the team behind is creating a team that's dedicated to defining the default Rust coding style.
Rust, as developed analyst RedMonk put it, is the "developer darling" of the moment and the most desirable contender for new code that would otherwise be written in C or C++ thanks to its automated way of ensuring secure memory management.
[...] Each language has style guides and, if they're popular enough, may have multiple style guides from major users, like Google, which has its guide for C++ — the language Chrome is written in. Python's Guido van Rossum's posted his styling conventions here.
Rust, which reached version 1.0 in 2015, has a style guide in the "rustfmt" or 'Rust formatting tool' published on GitHub.
[...] "As the Rust language develops, we have a regular need for improvements to the style guide, such as to support new language constructs. This includes minor language changes, as well as highly anticipated new features such as let-chaining (RFC 2497) and let-else (RFC 3137). New constructs like these, by default, get ignored and not formatted by rustfmt, and subsequently need formatting added. Some of this work has fallen to the rustfmt team in recent years, but the rustfmt team would prefer to implement style determinations made by another team rather than making such determinations itself," writes Triplett.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Linus Torvalds has announced the version 6.1 release candidate for the Linux kernel, and added a stern message to developers: stop submitting code at the last minute.
This release isn't that big, Torvalds noted, as it only features 11,500 non-merge commits during the merge window, versus 13,500 last time. But he's been dealing with hardware problems while getting the infrastructure set up for developers to use the Rust programming language for updating the kernel. On top of these hardware glitches, he said he was "somewhat frustrated with various late pull requests."
"I've mentioned this before, but it's _really_ quite annoying to get quite a few pull requests in the last few days of the merge window," wrote Torvalds in his usual Sunday evening update. Work started on Linux 6.1 at the beginning of October.
"Yes, the merge window is two weeks, but that's very much to allow me time to look things over, not "two weeks to hurriedly put together a branch that you send Linus on Friday of the second week". The whole "do an all-nighter to get the paper in the day before the deadline" is something that should have gone out the window after highschool. Not for kernel development."
[...] "With some slack for 'life happens', of course, but I really get the feeling that a few people treat the end of the merge window as a deadline, missing the whole 'it was supposed to be ready before the merge window'."
https://www.infoworld.com/article/3678178/beyond-c-the-promise-of-rust-carbon-and-cppfront.html#tk.rss_all
In some ways, C and C++ run the world. You'd never know it from all the hype about other programming languages, such as Python and Go, but the vast majority of high-performance mass-market desktop applications and operating systems are written in C++, and the vast majority of embedded applications are written in C. We're not talking about smartphone apps or web applications: these have special languages, such as Java and Kotlin for Android and Objective-C and Swift for iOS. They only use C/C++ for inner loops that have a crying need for speed, and for libraries shared across operating systems.
C and C++ have dominated systems programming for so long, it's difficult to imagine them being displaced. Yet many experts are saying it is time for them to go, and for programmers to embrace better alternatives. Microsoft Azure CTO Mark Russinovich recently made waves when he suggested that C and C++ developers should move to Rust instead. "The industry should declare those languages as deprecated," Russinovich tweeted.
Many developers are exploring Rust as a production-ready alternative to C/C++, and there are other options on the horizon. In this article, we'll consider the merits and readiness of the three most cited C/C++ language alternatives: Rust, Carbon, and cppfront. First, let's take a look back through the history and some of the pain points of C/C++.
Google: After using Rust, we slashed Android memory safety vulnerabilities:
Google's decision to use Rust for new code in Android in order to reduce memory-related flaws appears to be paying off. Memory safety vulnerabilities in Android have been more than halved -- a milestone that coincides with Google's switch from C and C++ to the memory-safe programming language, Rust.
This is the first year that memory safety vulnerabilities are not the biggest category of security flaws, and comes a year after Google made Rust the default for new code in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).
Other memory-safe languages Google has used for Android include Java and Java-compatible Kotlin. C and C++ are still dominant languages in AOSP, but Android 13 is the first version where most of the new code is from memory-safe languages. After Google adopted it for AOSP in April 2021, Rust now accounts for about 21% of new code. The Linux kernel project this year adopted Rust as the new official second language to C.
Android version 10 from 2019 had 223 memory safety bugs, while Android 13 has 85 known memory safety issues.
Over that period, memory safety vulnerabilities have dropped from 76% down to 35% of Android's total vulnerabilities, notes Android security software engineer Jeffrey Vander Stoep. With this drop in memory safety vulnerabilities, Google is also seeing a decline in critical and remotely exploitable flaws.
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The latest Linux kernel is here, with relatively few new features but better support for several hardware platforms, including non-Intel kit.
Linus Torvalds announced kernel 6.10 this weekend and as usual it contains so many hundreds of changes that we can't summarize them all – for instance, the Kernel Newbies summary for this release has 636 bullet points.
The release means that the merge window is now open for proposed changes to go into kernel 6.11, which will probably appear around September. That means it is likely to be too late for both Ubuntu and Fedora's second releases of the year, so kernel 6.10 may be what you get around that time.
There are, as always, some fresh software features in the new release, of which maybe the most interesting is a new memory-management API call called mseal(). Modern CPUs allow blocks of memory to be marked as special in various ways – for example, as non-executable. AMD introduced the NX bit over 20 years ago as part of its x86-64 specification, and a couple of years later Intel added it to its implementation. The mseal() call protects these mappings: it makes them immutable for the life of that process. The patch was submitted by Google last year, and it's likely it will first be used by Chrome and Chromium-based browsers – but probably by other things later. The call reproduces settings which already exist in OpenBSD, as well as the XNU kernel used in multiple Apple OSes.
Additionally, there are small improvements to various filesystems, including bcachefs, Btrfs, ext4, XFS, F2FS, EROFS, and OCFS2. There's support for a much wider range of compression algorithms for the kernel boot image.
However, for this release, more changes overall seem to be in the direction of improved hardware support, over a wide range of devices. On Linux's native x86 (increasingly, x86-64) architecture, this includes better support for hardware encryption, which among other things should deliver faster disk encryption. There's also better TPM2 chip support, improved power management and handling of dynamic CPU speeds. Multiple wired and wireless network drivers have been tuned, and there's support for various new models of CPU and GPU.
Arm support has been improved in multiple areas, both for server processors and CPUs and SOCs used in laptops, including for the Arm's Mali family of GPUs. If the Qualcomm Snapdragon-based Lenovo Thinkpad X13s appealed, notably as a Linux machine, then you might be interested in its inexpensive indirect ancestor too, Acer's Acer Aspire 1 A114-61. This machine's hardware is now more or less fully supported. Although it was a 2021 model, you may be able to find a second-hand unit for $NOT_A_LOT if you fancy an Arm64 Linux laptop. The MIPI webcam sensor used in the X13S, as well as several Intel Thinkpad models, is now supported, too.
Other Arm-powered kit with new support includes several gaming handhelds, such as as the Gameforce Chi, and several Anbernic devices. As we have noted previously looking at SteamOS, gaming support is now a factor visibly driving improvements in Linux.
It's not just Arm: there's also improved support for RISC-V hardware, for instance the budget Milk-V Mars SBC. This extends to the still quite new support for Rust in the kernel. The revision of Rust supported in the kernel has been bumped to version 1.78.0. As we noted when Rust support was first added, whereas the kernel is usually built with GCC, Rust is usually compiled with LLVM and that mainly targets x86-64 and Arm. Now, kernel Rust can be used in RISC-V as well.
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/09/rust-in-linux-lead-retires-rather-than-deal-with-more-nontechnical-nonsense/
The Linux kernel is not a place to work if you're not ready for some, shall we say, spirited argument. Still, one key developer in the project to expand Rust's place inside the largely C-based kernel feels the "nontechnical nonsense" is too much, so he's retiring.
Wedson Almeida Filho, a leader in the Rust for Linux project, wrote to the Linux kernel mailing list last week to remove himself as the project's maintainer. "After almost 4 years, I find myself lacking the energy and enthusiasm I once had to respond to some of the nontechnical nonsense, so it's best to leave it up to those who still have it in them," Filho wrote.
[...]
Filho also left a "sample for context," a link to a moment during a Linux conference talk in which an off-camera voice, identified by Filho in a Register interview as kernel maintainer Ted Ts'o, emphatically interjects: "Here's the thing: you're not going to force all of us to learn Rust." In the context of Filho's request that Linux's file system implement Rust bindings, Ts'o says that while he knows he must fix all the C code for any change he makes, he cannot or will not fix the Rust bindings that may be affected.
[...]
Drew DeVault, founder of SourceHut, blogged for a second time about Rust's attempts to find a place inside the Kernel. In theory the kernel should welcome enthusiastic input from motivated newcomers. "In practice, the Linux community is the wild wild west, and sweeping changes are infamously difficult to achieve consensus on, and this is by far the broadest sweeping change ever proposed for the project," DeVault writes.
[...]
Rather than test their patience with the kernel's politics, DeVault suggests Rust developers build a Linux-compatible kernel from scratch. "Freeing yourselves of the [Linux Kernel Mailing List] political battles would probably be a big win for the ambitions of bringing Rust into kernel space," DeVault writes.
[...]
Linus Torvalds [...] took a "wait and see" approach in 2021, hoping Rust would first make itself known in relatively isolated device drivers. At an appearance late last month, Torvalds... essentially agreed with the Rust-minded developer complaints, albeit from a much greater remove.
"I was expecting [Rust] updates to be faster, but part of the problem is that old-time kernel developers are used to C and don't know Rust," Torvalds said. "They're not exactly excited about having to learn a new language that is, in some respects, very different. So there's been some pushback on Rust." Torvalds added, however, that "another reason has been the Rust infrastructure itself has not been super stable."
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The Linux kernel is 33 years old. Its creator, Linus Torvalds, still enjoys an argument or two but is baffled why the debate over Rust has attracted so much heat.
"I'm not sure why Rust has been such a contentious area," Torvalds said during an on-stage chat this week with Dirk Hohndel, Verizon's Head of Open Source.
"It reminds me of when I was young and people were arguing about vi versus Emacs," said the software engineer. Hohndel interjected, "They still are!"
Torvalds laughed, "Maybe they still are! But for some reason, the whole Rust versus C discussion has taken almost religious overtones."
Getting Rust into the Linux kernel has been a hot topic for some time. In 2022, developers were arguing over the language, with some calling the memory safety features of Rust an "insult" to some of the hard work that had gone into the kernel over the years. At the beginning of September, one of the maintainers of the Rust for Linux projects stepped down, citing frustration with "nontechnical nonsense" as a reason for resignation.
During the conversation at the Linux Foundation's Open Source Summit in Vienna this week, Torvalds continued, "Clearly, there are people who just don't like the notion of Rust, and having Rust encroach on their area.
"People have even been talking about the Rust integration being a failure … We've been doing this for a couple of years now so it's way too early to even say that, but I also think that even if it were to become a failure – and I don't think it will – that's how you learn," he said.
"So I see the whole Rust thing as positive, even if the arguments are not necessarily always [so]."
Keen to pull those positives from the row, Torvalds added, "One of the nice parts about Rust has been how it's livened up discussions," before acknowledging, "some of the arguments get nasty, and people do actually - yes - decide 'this is not worth my time,' but at the same time it's kind of interesting, and I think it shows how much people care."
"C is, in the end, a very simple language. It's one of the reasons I enjoy C and why a lot of C programmers enjoy C, even if the other side of that picture is obviously that because it's simple it's also very easy to make mistakes," he argued.
With impressive diplomacy, considering his outbursts of years past, Torvalds went on, "There's a lot of people who are used to the C model, and they don't necessarily like the differences... and that's ok.
"Some people care about specific architectures, and some people like file systems, and that's how it should be. That's how I see Rust."