Right to Repair Laws Have Now Been Introduced in All 50 US States

posted by janrinok on Thursday February 27, @10:19PM
Digital Liberty

owl writes:

With the introduction of a bill in Wisconsin, Right to Repair legislation has now been introduced in every single US state.

We've been fighting for the simple right to fix everything we own for the last eleven years—and we've been joined in that fight by more and more advocates, tinkerers, farmers, students, and lawmakers. Today, that movement has touched every corner of the country. Lawmakers in every state in the union have filed legislation demanding access to the parts, tools, and documentation we need for repair. This year alone, legislation is active in 24 states.

Some of those laws have passed: Five states (New York, California, Minnesota, Oregon, and Colorado) have passed electronics Right to Repair legislation. One in five Americans lives in a state that has passed Right to Repair—and the remaining states are working hard to restore repair competition.

[...] "This is more than a legislative landmark—it's a tipping point. We've gone from a handful of passionate advocates to a nationwide call for repair autonomy," said Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit. "People are fed up with disposable products and locked-down devices. Repair is the future, and this moment proves it."

