'It's extremely worrisome.' NASA's James Webb Space Telescope faces potential 20% budget cut just 4 years after launch:
The scientists behind NASA's largest and most powerful space telescope ever built are bracing for potentially crippling budget cuts, and the observatory is only halfway through its primary mission.
The team overseeing NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been directed to prepare for up to 20% in budget cuts that would touch on every aspect of the flagship observatory's operations, which are managed by the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Maryland. The potential cut comes even as the space observatory is more in demand than ever before, with astronomers requesting the equivalent of nine years' worth of Webb observing time in one operational year.
"NASA is having budget constraints across the entire board, so the institute is being asked to consider a significant — about 20% — cut to our operational budget for the mission starting later this year," Tom Brown, who leads the Webb mission office at STScI, told a crowd of scientists last month at the 245th American Astronomical Society (AAS) meeting in National Harbor, Maryland. "So the impacts of that, if it comes to pass, pretty much cut across the entire mission."
NASA's $25.4 billion budget request for 2025 set aside $317 million to fund the Webb space telescope, as well as the Hubble Space Telescope and Chandra X-ray Observatory that together comprise NASA's currently operational "Great Observatories." The Hubble Telescope program is facing a potential 20% budget cut of its own, according to SpaceNews. And Chandra is facing the end of its mission, with NASA's 2025 budget request including plans to wind down operations, with its budget dropping from $41.1 million this year to just $5.2 million in 2029.
But unlike Hubble, which turns 35 this spring, and Chandra, which launched in 1999, Webb is in its prime, approaching the midpoint of a primary 10-year mission. It could last at least 20 years or more, NASA officials have said. The mission is an international partnership between NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency.
"Frankly, this mission works far better than, really, most folks expected it to, you know," Brown said during the Webb town hall event on Jan. 15 at the AAS conference. "It's extremely worrisome that, while we're in the middle of the prime mission, we're also maybe looking at significant budget cuts."
The $10 billion Webb space telescope survived a tumultuous development process, one that included cost overruns and technical delays that nearly killed the observatory before it ever flew. Lawmakers with the House Appropriations Committee proposed cancelling the mission in 2011, a decade before Webb's Christmas Day launch in 2021, only to back down after backlash from scientists and influential politicians defending the observatory.
Since its 2021 launch, the Webb space telescope has outmatched even the most optimistic predictions for its performance. Its infrared optics have looked deep into the universe's past, observed distant galaxies and exoplanets, and even peered at our own local solar system planets closer to home.
"In a nutshell, it is truly fulfilling its promise," Macarena Garcia Marin, STScI's Webb project scientist, said during the same town hall event. "Across every field, JWST is truly delivering cutting-edge science."
Some of Webb's budget challenges stem from its operational costs, which were set "idealistically low" in 2011 when the observatory was saved from cancellation. Those costs, coupled with inflation rates that were much higher than expected and less flexibility in NASA's budget, have also contributed, Brown said.
According to a presentation by Brown, a 20% cut to Webb's operational budget would definitely affect how much science the telescope could perform. The impacts would be felt across teams that review proposals for observing targets, data analysis, observatory efficiencies, and anomaly resolution when something goes wrong, not to mention the need to engage with the scientific community and public on Webb's science results.
"It's a huge cut. That's not like kind of trying to nibble away at the edges," Brown told Space.com. "That impacts everything across the board, all the way up to how many modes we're offering to the observers."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 28, @08:39AM (6 children)
From this article,
https://www.planetary.org/articles/cost-of-the-jwst [planetary.org]
The budget is giving 1/3 of the 5-year life budget to the Webb space telescope -- for one year's operations. Originally planned at $172mm/year, it's now getting not-quite double that.
Don't get me wrong science is the future -- so invest in it *heavily* -- but why the discrepancy and worry? this seems close to its inflation-adjusted (plus a little bit) budget.
nor am I making light of the current administration's stance of "We could save a buck -- who cares if we have to spend 20 bucks the next time we want to do something like this!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 28, @08:46AM
Because the 1-percenters need eggs and coffee at breakfast, so Trump will get them another tax break.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Username on Friday February 28, @03:12PM (4 children)
How does it cost $172,000,000 dollars a year to send signals to a satellite?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Deep Blue on Friday February 28, @04:07PM
That's free, but getting the signals from the satelite costs more than twice the rate.
(Score: 3, Funny) by VLM on Friday February 28, @06:22PM
Have you seen what cell phone companies charge per GB?
(Score: 2) by PinkyGigglebrain on Saturday March 01, @07:56PM (1 child)
The JWST isn't 160km up in orbit like a Starlink satellite. It is at the Sun-Earth L2 point 1.5 million kilometers away, for context the moon is only 363,300 km.
In order for NASA to communicate with the JWST they have to use the Deep Space Network, which has limited availability and band width, lots of people wanting to use and is already responsible for communications with pretty much everything above Geosync orbit, including everything on or around Mars, New Horizon, and Voyager.
The hardware to reach that far is not cheap to buy or operate. They're not using off the shelf DirectTV dishs and WiFi dongles.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday March 02, @04:40AM
Let's look at this. Starlink uses satellites that are over 500 km high and a user needs a antenna with an area of roughly 0.15 m2 (that is, roughly six of them have a surface area of a square meter). So to get the same download bandwidth experience (not latency which is 3000 times worse) one would need an antenna area of roughly 150 meters by 100 meters (increasing the dimensions of a Starlink antenna by said factor of 3000 in both dimensions) - while using an off-the-shelf Starlink transmitter on or near the telescope. It's a hard problem, but it's not $170 million per year hard. Even if one wants perfect 24 hour coverage and sites several antennas like this over the world.
This is significantly faster than the JWST's actual bandwidth, 30+ mbits/sec [satelliteinternet.com] versus 3.5 mbits/sec [stsci.edu].
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Nuke on Friday February 28, @09:21AM (2 children)
I'm surprised that there will be anything left for NASA the way mad axeman Musk is going. I guess he will leave NASA something as long as it for contracts with his SpaceX, but he would really prefer to replace NASA with SpaceX completely.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday February 28, @12:59PM (1 child)
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 28, @09:17PM
I don't really agree with the Government being turned into a funnel to dump funds on Musk companies, particularly when it is Musk being the one who is directing the funding. In a more civilized time the blatent corruption would have been disguised by the money being passed through congressional cronies, but I guess that is one of the efficiencies DOGE has brought is to skip congress all together and just give the money directly. And as a bonus, any funds not used can go right into the Musk political action committee for right wing funding.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 28, @05:05PM (1 child)
It took way to long to get JWST in space, and now the coup
will destroy it.
I want off of this timeline.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 28, @09:33PM
What "coup"? The voters are getting what they asked for. It's not like they didn't know this would happen
(Score: -1, Disagree) by VLM on Friday February 28, @06:26PM (1 child)
Its not a science program, except maybe as an accidental byproduct.
Its a jobs program.
Building telescopes is a great jobs program because the measure of success is having contracts in literally every congressional district.
Operating telescopes is an AWFUL jobs program because the jobs are nominally all in one district (plus or minus the rapidly disappearing WFH option)
Ideally as a welfare program, which it seems to be, we'd build telescopes and toss them directly into the ocean before making another 'scope.
I'm not clear how they're destroying $317M of value by operating a scope, but they'd get a better jobs program by destroying $317M of value by building more scopes.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by cmdrklarg on Friday February 28, @10:17PM
SLS is a "jobs program". They've spent over 30 billion dollars on that boondoggle, and have launched exactly one rocket for a test flight.
The Webb telescope, costing about $10 billion, is out at L2 actively producing data.
If they want to cut something from the NASA budget? Start with SLS.
(Score: -1, Troll) by VLM on Friday February 28, @06:40PM (3 children)
As a point of comparison, a JWST budget must have a lot of pork if its budget is $317M because the Keck in Hawaii only costs $16M
Honestly from a scientific standpoint overall, we're probably better off deorbiting the JWST and operating two dozen Keck's in its place.
Obviously something is being used as a jobs program or a scam or something similar, and the easiest way to fix it is drain the budget.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 28, @07:21PM
You can't replace what a geosynchronous space telescope can image with ANY earth-bound scope
Get a clue before saying something stupid again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 28, @09:58PM
Truly one of your more ignorant posts in a very long time. :P
(Score: 2) by cmdrklarg on Friday February 28, @10:25PM
JWST is orbiting L2 at about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. There's not going to be any "deorbiting".
You may be thinking of Hubble, which is in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).
(Score: 4, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Friday February 28, @08:34PM
Ask these cretinous conservative politicians if they want China to get a big lead in tech.
At great expense and effort, the JWST is at last in position and up and running, and doing fantastic work. The uncertainty and much of the expense is behind us. And now they want to kill it? Now? How stupid can you get? Reminds me of one of the major plot points in Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. The Earth was actually a supercomputer that was destroyed by heartless bureaucratic aliens just before it finished computing a much anticipated Answer. Also reminds me of all the idiotic cancellations of successful shows, such as Star Trek.